ETV Bharat / entertainment

Who Is Avinash Mishra, Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Winner Who Took Home Rs 20 Lakh And A Car?

Hyderabad: Avinash Mishra has finally got his first major trophy after nearly a decade in the entertainment industry. The actor emerged as the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 after defeating Rithvik Dhanjani and Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, in the finale stunt. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the stunt-based reality show concluded on October 4. Avinash not only lifted the trophy but also took home Rs 20 lakh, a Maruti Suzuki Swift and a trip to Europe.

However, his popularity reached a new level with Bigg Boss 18. Avinash emerged as one of the prominent contestants on the show and finished fourth. Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 gave him another opportunity to show a different side of his personality.

Born on December 9, 1995, in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, Avinash has been part of the Hindi television industry for almost 10 years. Before entering acting, he worked as a disc jockey and also appeared in advertisements. He made his television debut in 2017 with Sethji, where he played Bajirao. He later became a familiar face among TV audiences with shows such as Yeh Teri Galiyan, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Nath - Zewar Ya Zanjeer and Titli.

Avinash had a strong run throughout the season and impressed show-host Rohit Shetty with his performance, especially in water-based stunts. He also became the season's first finalist after defeating Karan Wahi in an underwater stunt. In the finale, the top five contestants were Avinash, Rithvik Dhanjani, Orry, Karan Wahi and Farrhana Bhatt. Karan and Farrhana were eliminated after their respective tasks.

Avinash, Rithvik and Orry then competed in the final stunt. The challenge involved jumping from a helicopter, riding a jet ski and swimming towards the endpoint before the stunt ended with a blast. Avinash completed it in the fastest time and was declared the winner. The victory was emotional for the actor. After Rohit Shetty announced his name, Avinash broke down in tears and reflected on his decade-long career.

"2016 and now 2026. I have been nominated for awards several times, sat as an audience member at the award shows and even reached the finale of the last reality show (Bigg Boss 18). In my 10-year career, I never won any trophy or award. This is my first, and I don't think there could have been a better start," he said.

What did Avinash Mishra win?

Apart from the Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 trophy, Avinash won Rs 20 lakh in prize money, a Maruti Suzuki Swift and a trip to Europe. For the actor, however, the trophy appears to mean much more than the prize. Sharing pictures from his victory on Instagram, he wrote that it was the result of "never giving up" on himself.

His journey on the show also helped him challenge the image he had built over the years. During the season, Avinash spoke about being cast in projects because makers considered him "eye candy". He wanted to prove that he could do much more. Rohit Shetty had earlier encouraged him by calling him a "lambi race ka ghoda", which means someone who is in it for the long haul.

With his Khatron Ke Khiladi victory, Avinash has now added his first major reality-show trophy to a career that has already included several television roles and a notable Bigg Boss stint.

Who participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15?

The season featured 13 contestants including Avinash Mishra, Rithvik Dhanjani, Orry, Karan Wahi, Farrhana Bhatt, Rubina Dilaik, Harsh Gujral, Gaurav Khanna, Jasmin Bhasin and Ruhaanika Dhawan, among others.