ETV Bharat / entertainment

Who Is Anurag Kashyap's Ladylove Shubhra Shetty? Filmmaker Opens Up About Their Age Gap, Love Story, And Marriage Plans

Shubhra was around 20 when she began dating Kashyap. At the time, he was much older, had already been married twice and had a daughter. She said her parents understandably had concerns, but eventually accepted her decision.

In the early stages, however, they were keen to keep their romance private. Shubhra said they would attend parties and events but did not want their relationship to become a talking point in the media. That privacy eventually became difficult to maintain.

Shubhra Shetty has largely stayed away from the spotlight despite being in a long-term relationship with one of Bollywood's best-known filmmakers. She is in her 30s and previously worked as an assistant director at Anurag Kashyap's production company, Phantom Films. The couple's relationship first drew wider attention after Kashyap shared pictures with Shubhra on social media around 2015. They reportedly confirmed their relationship publicly a few years later.

The couple, who have been together for nearly 11 years, recently spoke about their relationship in an interview. They discussed everything from the early days of their romance and Shubhra's parents' concerns to the age gap and the question of marriage.

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has opened up about his relationship with Shubhra Shetty, revealing how their roughly 20-year age difference affected him and why, despite his fears, he does not want to lose what they have built together.

The age difference has remained one of the most discussed aspects of their relationship. Kashyap recently admitted that it became a source of self-consciousness for him, particularly as the years passed. "We've had our share of troubles. Shaming nahi, but self-conscious," Kashyap said during the conversation.

He explained that he eventually became so aware of the age difference that he tried to distance himself from Shubhra. "At one point I had become so conscious that I tried to push her away," he said. Kashyap also spoke about how Shubhra's appearance made him think about the age gap even more. He said that as he grew older, she continued to look much the same, which made him increasingly conscious of the difference between them.

Shubhra says he wanted her to find her own path

For Shubhra, the age difference also meant that Kashyap had considerably more life experience when they met. She recalled that he was determined to give her the freedom to discover what she wanted from life rather than rushing her into a decision about their future. "Because he had seen life and I had not, he was adamant that I go out and if I have to find my way back to him, I would," Shubhra said.

She also revealed that Kashyap was more certain about his feelings in the beginning. He expressed his love first but gave her time and space to understand her own feelings. Their relationship eventually grew through shared interests, including books, films and film festivals. Kashyap has said that their bond was built around these common interests, with Shubhra even attending more film festivals than he did.

The moment that made Anurag realise he had something to live for

The interview became emotional when Shubhra remembered a conversation from the early days of their relationship. She recalled telling Kashyap that being in love had been on her bucket list. She even joked that after experiencing love, she could happily die.

Kashyap did not take the statement lightly. He told her that before meeting her, he had never really been afraid of death. Being with her changed that because, for the first time, he felt he had found something he wanted to live for. As Shubhra recounted the memory, Kashyap became emotional.

Does Anurag Kashyap want to marry Shubhra Shetty?

The couple also addressed the possibility of marriage. Kashyap has been married twice before. He was previously married to editor Aarti Bajaj, with whom he shares daughter Aaliyah Kashyap. He later married actor Kalki Koechlin. Their marriage ended in separation after a few years.

Asked whether he would consider marrying Shubhra, Kashyap said marriage was not the most important thing for him because Shubhra does not believe in it. "I'm very happy to be with her. I want to be with her. So, whatever that takes," he said. He added that he is more concerned about staying healthy enough to spend time with the people he loves as he grows older.

His biggest concern, he suggested, is not whether their relationship carries the label of marriage, but whether they can continue to have the life they have created together. "As long as we have found what we have found now, I'm happy with anything. I don't want to lose this," Kashyap said.

Kashyap and Shubhra now live in Bengaluru after the filmmaker moved away from Mumbai. Their relationship has survived years of public curiosity, questions about their age difference and the pressures that come with being in the public eye.