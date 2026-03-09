Who Is Aditi Hundia? Jaipur Model Seen Celebrating With Ishan Kishan After India's T20 Win
Who is Aditi Hundia? The Jaipur model and Miss Diva winner grabbed attention after celebrating India's T20 World Cup win with cricketer Ishan Kishan.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : March 9, 2026 at 2:58 PM IST
Hyderabad: The question "who is Aditi Hundia?" has been trending online after India's thrilling victory in the T20 World Cup final against New Zealand. The glamorous model grabbed attention when she celebrated the big win with Indian cricketer Ishan Kishan on the field. Photos and videos of the moment quickly went viral on social media, making fans curious about her life and career.
Team India created history by winning the T20 World Cup for the third time after defeating New Zealand by 96 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. As the players celebrated the victory, many family members and loved ones joined them on the field. Among them was Aditi Hundia, who hugged Ishan Kishan as he wrapped the Indian flag around his shoulders. The heartwarming moment was captured by cameras and soon spread across social media platforms.
ईशान किशन ने वर्ल्ड कप 2026 जितने के साथ ही जयपुर की आदिति हुंडिया के साथ अपने रिश्ते को सार्वजनिक कर दिया है...— Sukhdev_lilar (@LilarSukhdev) March 9, 2026
शुभकामनायें 💐💐 #IshanKishan#aditihundia #T20WorldCup #t20worldcup2026 pic.twitter.com/ORxYuRhpJc
For many viewers, this was the first time they noticed Aditi. However, she has already built a name for herself in the world of fashion and beauty pageants. Aditi Hundia is a model and entrepreneur from Jaipur, Rajasthan. She first gained national attention when she became a finalist in the Femina Miss India 2017 competition. A year later, she achieved another major milestone when she won the Miss Diva Supranational 2018 crown. Winning the Miss Diva title helped her enter the world of international beauty pageants. She represented India at Miss Supranational 2019, gaining more recognition and opportunities in modelling.
#ishankisan with his girlfriend #aditihundia ❤️ in the Night of the Champion 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🏆🏆🏆🏆 #INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/HoY7XUMtzZ— Naresh (@Naresh46841242) March 9, 2026
Aditi was born and brought up in Jaipur. She studied at India International School in the city and later completed her higher education at St. Xavier's College, Jaipur. During her college years, she started participating in fashion shows and local modelling events. This is where her interest in modelling began to grow.
After her success in beauty pageants, Aditi continued building her career in the fashion industry. She has worked with several fashion and lifestyle brands and often collaborates with companies for digital campaigns and promotions. Apart from modelling, she is also an entrepreneur and has been working on her own fashion and beauty label.
Ishan kishan with his girlfriend Aditi Hundia , picture captured after winning the World Cup.#IshanKishan #aditihundia #T20WorldCup #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/UIhneyFcLB— Tamanna e Dil (@ishqsufiyana00) March 9, 2026
Aditi is also quite popular on social media. She regularly shares photos from photoshoots, travel and lifestyle updates with her followers. Her Instagram account has more than three lakh followers, and many fans admire her stylish and glamorous posts.
Her connection with Ishan Kishan has also been discussed for a few years now. Rumours about their relationship first started during the Indian Premier League 2019 season. At that time, Aditi was seen in the stands cheering for Kishan during matches, and television cameras often showed her reactions. Since then, fans have often linked the two together.
Their latest appearance together during the T20 World Cup celebrations has once again sparked interest among fans. While neither of them has spoken openly about their relationship, their joyful moment after India's victory has certainly made Aditi Hundia one of the most talked-about names on social media right now.
Read More