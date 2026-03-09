ETV Bharat / entertainment

Who Is Aditi Hundia? Jaipur Model Seen Celebrating With Ishan Kishan After India's T20 Win ( Photo: Getty images )

Hyderabad: The question "who is Aditi Hundia?" has been trending online after India's thrilling victory in the T20 World Cup final against New Zealand. The glamorous model grabbed attention when she celebrated the big win with Indian cricketer Ishan Kishan on the field. Photos and videos of the moment quickly went viral on social media, making fans curious about her life and career. Team India created history by winning the T20 World Cup for the third time after defeating New Zealand by 96 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. As the players celebrated the victory, many family members and loved ones joined them on the field. Among them was Aditi Hundia, who hugged Ishan Kishan as he wrapped the Indian flag around his shoulders. The heartwarming moment was captured by cameras and soon spread across social media platforms. For many viewers, this was the first time they noticed Aditi. However, she has already built a name for herself in the world of fashion and beauty pageants. Aditi Hundia is a model and entrepreneur from Jaipur, Rajasthan. She first gained national attention when she became a finalist in the Femina Miss India 2017 competition. A year later, she achieved another major milestone when she won the Miss Diva Supranational 2018 crown. Winning the Miss Diva title helped her enter the world of international beauty pageants. She represented India at Miss Supranational 2019, gaining more recognition and opportunities in modelling.