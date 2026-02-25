Which Film Did Yash Trim His Beard For Before Toxic? Here's What Happened After KGF Success
After KGF, Yash shaved his signature beard for a new film that never materialised. Now, he surprises fans again with dual looks in Toxic.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : February 25, 2026 at 8:58 PM IST
Hyderabad: Rocking Star Yash is currently gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film, Toxic. The promotional content of the film has already created a strong buzz among fans. One of the major talking points is Yash's new look. For Toxic, the actor has trimmed the heavy beard that he had maintained for several years.
Yash became a household name after the massive success of KGF: Chapter 1. The movie not only made him a star in the Kannada film industry but also brought him recognition in the entire country of India. His rugged look, long hair, and thick beard made him a favourite among his fans. Many even followed his style.
After the huge success of KGF: Chapter 1, Yash had planned to work on his dream project titled Kiraathaka 2. The film was also reportedly titled My Name Is Kiraathaka. Director Anil Kumar was expected to helm the project, while producer Jayanna was backing it. Sources say that Yash was very interested in the story and had personally worked on developing it.
Though the muhurat ceremony had not taken place, preparations for the film were almost complete. Interestingly, for Kiraathaka 2, Yash had shaved off his heavy beard and returned to his earlier clean look. However, things changed after KGF turned into a massive hit.
With the overwhelming response to the first instalment, the makers quickly began work on KGF: Chapter 2. As a result, Kiraathaka 2 was pushed aside. Eventually, the project was shelved. According to sources close to the actor, Yash even returned the money that producer Jayanna had invested in the film.
Yash then grew back his signature beard for KGF: Chapter 2. The sequel further strengthened his position as a pan-India star.
Now, with Toxic, Yash is set to appear in two different roles. He will reportedly play both father and son in the film. While one role features his heavy beard look, the other shows him in a clean-shaven, youthful appearance. The younger character is said to be named Ticket. Popular Hyderabad-based hairstylist Vijaykanth styled Yash's new look for the film.
Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi and Tara Sutaria in key roles. The film is produced under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations.
Toxic is scheduled for a worldwide multilingual release on March 19. Fans are eagerly waiting to see how Yash's next big film performs at the box office.
