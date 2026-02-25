ETV Bharat / entertainment

Which Film Did Yash Trim His Beard For Before Toxic? Here's What Happened After KGF Success

Hyderabad: Rocking Star Yash is currently gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film, Toxic. The promotional content of the film has already created a strong buzz among fans. One of the major talking points is Yash's new look. For Toxic, the actor has trimmed the heavy beard that he had maintained for several years.

Yash became a household name after the massive success of KGF: Chapter 1. The movie not only made him a star in the Kannada film industry but also brought him recognition in the entire country of India. His rugged look, long hair, and thick beard made him a favourite among his fans. Many even followed his style.

After the huge success of KGF: Chapter 1, Yash had planned to work on his dream project titled Kiraathaka 2. The film was also reportedly titled My Name Is Kiraathaka. Director Anil Kumar was expected to helm the project, while producer Jayanna was backing it. Sources say that Yash was very interested in the story and had personally worked on developing it.

Though the muhurat ceremony had not taken place, preparations for the film were almost complete. Interestingly, for Kiraathaka 2, Yash had shaved off his heavy beard and returned to his earlier clean look. However, things changed after KGF turned into a massive hit.