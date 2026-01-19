ETV Bharat / entertainment

'What Can I say?' When Sunita Ahuja Admitted Being 'Jealous' About Govinda Working With Gorgeous Women

Hyderabad: 90s superstar Govinda has been making headlines more for startling remarks by his wife, Sunita Ahuja, than for his work these days. Married for nearly four decades, Govinda and Sunita have been blowing hot and cold regarding their relationship of late. While Sunita is accusing Govinda of infidelity, the allegations are vehemently denied by the actor. In her recent unfiltered interviews, the star wife spoke about Govinda being lured by young girls aspiring to enter filmdom. Amid rife rumours of their marriage hitting rock bottom, a video from happier times has surfaced online. In the video, Sunita, unlike her now unabashed avatar, appears to be a compliant wife to a rising star husband.

The said video is from Govinda and Sunita's daughter Tina's first birthday bash. It is noteworthy that the couple hid their marriage for long, fearing the actor losing his fan following. They spoke about their union only after their daughter turned one. The short clip, which is now going viral, is apparently one of their first appearances together as a married couple. Govinda, at his prime, is seen speaking with his signature emotional tone about the three important women in his life: his mother, wife, and daughter. The actor said he is blessed with the best, and God has been kind to him.

Govinda with his family (Photo: IANS)

When it was Sunita's turn to speak, in a restrained manner she admitted feeling jealous about Govinda being surrounded by gorgeous ladies on set. “It’s his profession. What can I say? It’s his work; he has to do it,” she said in Hindi. “If you ask me whether I feel jealous, any woman would. But since it’s his profession, I don’t say much," she shared.

Coming back to where the couple stands today in their relationship, Govinda, in a recent interaction with a newswire, poured his heart out, saying he smells "conspiracy" behind friction in his personal life and claimed that his family is being "used" without realising it.