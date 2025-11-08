ETV Bharat / entertainment

'After Baadshah, We Won't Work Together': When SRK Got Furious After Being Told Saif Ali Khan Could Replace Him In Yes Boss

Hyderabad: In the early 1990s, Shah Rukh Khan was on his way to becoming one of the most bankable stars of Hindi cinema. After the success of Baazigar (1993), backed by Ratan Jain, the actor's career began to flourish. The flick marked the beginning of a successful professional partnership between SRK and Jain. They went on to collaborate on successful movies like Yes Boss (1997), Baadshah (1999), and Josh (2000). Jain even co-produced the actor's 2004 blockbuster Main Hoon Na, which also features Sushmita Sen, Zayed Khan, Amrita Rao, and Suniel Shetty.

However, as Ratan Jain recently revealed, their partnership once hit a serious rough patch, so much so that Shah Rukh Khan momentarily vowed never to work with him again. Speaking to a newswire, Jain recalled a heated confrontation that erupted during the pre-production stage of Yes Boss.

"Aziz (Mirza) said if Shah Rukh doesn't want to do the film, we will make it with somebody else. And while talking to Shah Rukh, I ended up saying, 'If you don't want to do it, I will make it with Saif.' That was a huge mistake, I don't know how it slipped out of my mouth," Jain said.

The remark, though unintended, deeply upset Shah Rukh Khan. According to the producer, the actor took it as a personal insult and was furious for hours. "First, Shah Rukh called Hari Singh, who used to handle my work, and lashed out at him severely. He must have hurled abuses as well. Then he called me and said, 'You are replacing me with Saif?' He was angry and asked, 'Saif, who?'" Jain said.