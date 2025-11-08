'After Baadshah, We Won't Work Together': When SRK Got Furious After Being Told Saif Ali Khan Could Replace Him In Yes Boss
Producer Ratan Jain recalled a heated fallout with Shah Rukh Khan during Yes Boss talks after accidentally suggesting Saif Ali Khan could replace him.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 8, 2025 at 4:33 PM IST
Hyderabad: In the early 1990s, Shah Rukh Khan was on his way to becoming one of the most bankable stars of Hindi cinema. After the success of Baazigar (1993), backed by Ratan Jain, the actor's career began to flourish. The flick marked the beginning of a successful professional partnership between SRK and Jain. They went on to collaborate on successful movies like Yes Boss (1997), Baadshah (1999), and Josh (2000). Jain even co-produced the actor's 2004 blockbuster Main Hoon Na, which also features Sushmita Sen, Zayed Khan, Amrita Rao, and Suniel Shetty.
However, as Ratan Jain recently revealed, their partnership once hit a serious rough patch, so much so that Shah Rukh Khan momentarily vowed never to work with him again. Speaking to a newswire, Jain recalled a heated confrontation that erupted during the pre-production stage of Yes Boss.
"Aziz (Mirza) said if Shah Rukh doesn't want to do the film, we will make it with somebody else. And while talking to Shah Rukh, I ended up saying, 'If you don't want to do it, I will make it with Saif.' That was a huge mistake, I don't know how it slipped out of my mouth," Jain said.
The remark, though unintended, deeply upset Shah Rukh Khan. According to the producer, the actor took it as a personal insult and was furious for hours. "First, Shah Rukh called Hari Singh, who used to handle my work, and lashed out at him severely. He must have hurled abuses as well. Then he called me and said, 'You are replacing me with Saif?' He was angry and asked, 'Saif, who?'" Jain said.
The situation escalated as the actor accused the producer of revealing his true feelings. "I explained that it just slipped out of my mouth. But he said, 'It doesn't work that way. What's in your mind, you said it.' I told him, 'I can't take back the words I said, but what's done is done.' Then he said, 'Let's do one thing: I'll complete the film I'm doing for you, Baadshah, and after that, we won't work together.'"
Jain recalled that Shah Rukh remained angry for several days before they eventually reconciled. "I apologised because I was in the wrong, and I shouldn't have said that," he said, adding that their professional and personal equation was restored soon after.
The producer also spoke about the casting of Josh, revealing that there was another debate involving Shah Rukh and Aamir Khan. "We had decided that Aamir would do the role that was done by Chandra Chur, and Shah Rukh would do Max. Mansoor (Khan) told me that Aamir wanted to play Max. I said, 'Absolutely not. Only Shah Rukh will do that, or I won't do the film'," Jain shared.
Yes Boss (1997), directed by Aziz Mirza, follows a young and ambitious man torn between his career ambitions and his love for a woman whom his manipulative boss also desires. The film remains one of Shah Rukh's beloved romantic comedies, co-starring Juhi Chawla and Aditya Pancholi.
Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his next big project, King, directed by Siddharth Anand. The action drama, slated for a 2026 release, also marks the theatrical debut of his daughter Suhana Khan. Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, King promises to showcase Shah Rukh Khan in a completely new avatar.
