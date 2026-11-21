ETV Bharat / entertainment

When Samantha Spoke About Her Future Child Eight Years Ago: 'That Child Will Be My Universe'

When Samantha Spoke About Her Future Child Eight Years Ago ( Photo: IANS )

Hyderabad: Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has often spoken about her personal life and the importance of family. Nearly a decade before welcoming her first child with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, the actor had opened up about her desire to become a mother and her plans to start a family. In an old interview, Samantha spoke about how much motherhood meant to her and why she wanted to give her future child a happy childhood.

During an interview in 2018 with a webloid, Samantha spoke about how becoming a mother would change her priorities. For Samantha, motherhood was not just another milestone in life. She wanted to give her child all the love and care possible and make the child her biggest priority. “When I have a child, that child is going to be my universe,” she said.

Samantha also spoke about her own childhood and how her experiences had shaped her thoughts about becoming a mother. She revealed that she had great respect for working mothers and wanted to make sure her future child had everything they needed. “I had the greatest respect for working mothers. My childhood was not very rosy. For all adults who haven’t had a very rosy childhood, the first thing they will tell you is that they want to give their child everything that they did not have. That’s something that has stuck with me,” the actor shared. She further said that she wanted to spend as much time as possible with her child during the early years. “So I think the first few years after I have a child, I would not be anywhere. That child will be everything for me,” Samantha added. Years after speaking about her dream of becoming a mother, Samantha has now welcomed her first child with Raj Nidimoru. The couple became parents to a baby boy on November 19, 2026. Samantha announced the happy news on Instagram and also revealed their son’s name as Dev Nidimoru.