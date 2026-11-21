When Samantha Spoke About Her Future Child Eight Years Ago: 'That Child Will Be My Universe'
Years before welcoming her son, Samantha Ruth Prabhu spoke about her dream of motherhood, plans to start a family and giving her child everything.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 21, 2026 at 3:09 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has often spoken about her personal life and the importance of family. Nearly a decade before welcoming her first child with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, the actor had opened up about her desire to become a mother and her plans to start a family. In an old interview, Samantha spoke about how much motherhood meant to her and why she wanted to give her future child a happy childhood.
During an interview in 2018 with a webloid, Samantha spoke about how becoming a mother would change her priorities. For Samantha, motherhood was not just another milestone in life. She wanted to give her child all the love and care possible and make the child her biggest priority. “When I have a child, that child is going to be my universe,” she said.
Samantha also spoke about her own childhood and how her experiences had shaped her thoughts about becoming a mother. She revealed that she had great respect for working mothers and wanted to make sure her future child had everything they needed.
“I had the greatest respect for working mothers. My childhood was not very rosy. For all adults who haven’t had a very rosy childhood, the first thing they will tell you is that they want to give their child everything that they did not have. That’s something that has stuck with me,” the actor shared.
She further said that she wanted to spend as much time as possible with her child during the early years. “So I think the first few years after I have a child, I would not be anywhere. That child will be everything for me,” Samantha added.
Years after speaking about her dream of becoming a mother, Samantha has now welcomed her first child with Raj Nidimoru. The couple became parents to a baby boy on November 19, 2026. Samantha announced the happy news on Instagram and also revealed their son’s name as Dev Nidimoru.
The actor shared an adorable picture of the newborn’s tiny hand held between the hands of his parents. She also mentioned his date of birth in the post.
Over the past few months, Samantha has shared a few glimpses of her pregnancy journey on social media. She also posted pictures from a special puja ceremony held at home for the mother and baby. The ceremony was attended by their close family members.
Samantha had also spoken about taking a break from acting after completing her ongoing work commitments. At the success meet of her film Maa Inti Bangaaram, she revealed that she would be taking maternity leave.
"After Maa Inti Bangaaram, I will have to take a small break, given my condition. I’ll have to take maternity leave. After that, I’ll be back with another film for my fans," she had said.
Samantha and Raj got married on December 1, 2025, in an intimate ceremony at the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore. The two first worked together on the second season of The Family Man and later reunited for Citadel: Honey Bunny.
Raj is also known as one half of the filmmaker duo Raj and DK, who have directed popular projects such as Farzi and Guns & Gulaabs. He was also associated with the story and screenplay of Samantha’s Maa Inti Bangaaram, directed by Nandini Reddy.