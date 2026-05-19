'Salman Khan Looks For His Mother's Qualities In Partners': Salim Khan On Why His Son Isn't Married Yet
Salim Khan once revealed that Salman Khan remains unmarried because he looks for his mother's qualities in partners while expecting traditional family roles.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : May 19, 2026 at 4:11 PM IST
Hyderabad: For years, fans of Salman Khan have wondered why the superstar never settled down despite several high-profile relationships. While Salman has mostly stayed silent on the topic, his father, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, once shared an interesting reason behind it during an old conversation with a television host.
The discussion has resurfaced online after Salman’s recent social media post about being “alone and lonely” worried fans. Although the actor later clarified that the message was not about his personal life, the old comments made by Salim Khan once again grabbed attention.
Speaking about Salman’s relationships, Salim had explained that the actor often falls in love with women from the film industry because they spend a lot of time together while working. According to him, the attraction usually grows naturally on film sets.
“There is a contradiction in his thinking, which is one of the reasons why he’s not married. Salman is mostly attracted to people he works with, who are mostly very exciting and good-looking people, and there is an attraction while working together. People come because they work in that same atmosphere, and 90% times it is the heroine of the film. So, commitment is done, and they fall in love,” Salim had said.
However, the veteran writer also pointed out where the problem begins. He said Salman is drawn towards independent and ambitious women, but at the same time wants them to focus completely on home and family life after marriage.
“But Salman wants to get married and make them sit at home,” Salim had remarked.
He further revealed that Salman unknowingly searches for the qualities of his mother, Salma Khan, in his life partner. Salim explained that Salman wants his future wife to take care of the household and children in the same way his mother did, which becomes difficult for women who are actively working in films.
“Now, when the commitment has started, and they have started meeting each other, then he tries to convert them and looks for his mother in them. That is not possible. He wants her to drop the kids off at school as his mother did for them. He wants her to cook breakfast for the kids, make them do their homework, and he wants her to do all these normal things that a mother would do at home. So, if he expects this from a girl who is working in films, then it is not possible. Even if the girl tries, it is not possible,” he had added.
The old interview started trending again after Salman recently shared a cryptic post on X. Along with a picture of himself, the actor wrote, “By I me myself, 2 ways to be by yr self, Alone and Lonely, Alone is by choice n lonely when nobody wants to be with u….. Ab iske aage, you figure out what you need to do.”
The post immediately sparked concern among fans, with many asking the actor if he was feeling low. Salman later cleared the air and assured everyone that he was not talking about himself. He wrote, “I wasn't talking about myself. How can I be alone when I have such a large, amazing family and friends, and how can I be lonely when I have u guys, your wishes, and Duas? I would be the biggest na shukra ever.”
Meanwhile, on the professional front, Salman will next be seen in Maatrubhumi, directed by Apoorva Lakhia. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on April 17, 2026. However, there are also reports that this movie might be postponed to August 14, though the makers have not officially confirmed any change yet.