ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Salman Khan Looks For His Mother's Qualities In Partners': Salim Khan On Why His Son Isn't Married Yet

When Salim Khan Revealed Why Salman Khan Is Not Married Yet ( Photo: IANS )

Hyderabad: For years, fans of Salman Khan have wondered why the superstar never settled down despite several high-profile relationships. While Salman has mostly stayed silent on the topic, his father, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, once shared an interesting reason behind it during an old conversation with a television host. The discussion has resurfaced online after Salman’s recent social media post about being “alone and lonely” worried fans. Although the actor later clarified that the message was not about his personal life, the old comments made by Salim Khan once again grabbed attention. Speaking about Salman’s relationships, Salim had explained that the actor often falls in love with women from the film industry because they spend a lot of time together while working. According to him, the attraction usually grows naturally on film sets. “There is a contradiction in his thinking, which is one of the reasons why he’s not married. Salman is mostly attracted to people he works with, who are mostly very exciting and good-looking people, and there is an attraction while working together. People come because they work in that same atmosphere, and 90% times it is the heroine of the film. So, commitment is done, and they fall in love,” Salim had said. However, the veteran writer also pointed out where the problem begins. He said Salman is drawn towards independent and ambitious women, but at the same time wants them to focus completely on home and family life after marriage. “But Salman wants to get married and make them sit at home,” Salim had remarked.