ETV Bharat / entertainment

When Ritwik Ghatak Praised Satyajit Ray's Aparajito: Adoor Gopalakrishnan Debunks Rivalry Rumours Between Legendary Bengali Filmmakers

Kolkata: Acclaimed Malayalam director Adoor Gopalakrishnan, known for his reflective and humanist storytelling, was in the city of Joy - Kolkata - to deliver the first Ritwik Ghatak Memorial Conversation alongside filmmaker Anup Singh at Sisir Mancha during the Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF). The event, held as part of Ghatak's birth centenary celebrations, turned into a warm recollection of his student days under the legendary Bengali filmmaker.

Adoor, who studied at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, recalled the time when Ritwik Ghatak joined as the vice-principal and professor of direction. "When Ritwik Ghatak, the temperamental yet incredibly sharp-witted filmmaker, came to teach us, it was an absolute blessing," Adoor said, drawing nostalgic applause from the audience. According to Adoor, Ghatak's arrival at the institute was an inspiring moment for students. "He was already a star then. We were all curious about him. He was very helpful, never made things complicated, and emphasized practical learning over theory," he shared.

No Rivalry, Only Respect

For decades, cinephiles have often spoken of a supposed rivalry between two of Bengal's greatest filmmakers: Satyajit Ray and Ritwik Ghatak. But Adoor, who personally knew both masters, dismissed the notion. "We knew there was talk about rivalry between Satyajit and Ritwik. But I can tell you there wasn't any bitterness. In fact, there was immense mutual admiration," Adoor revealed.

He recalled a moment that left a lasting impression on him as a student. "I remember when Ghatak showed us Aparajito in class. After the screening, he stood up and said, 'Look, this is great cinema.' That was the kind of respect he had for Ray's work," Adoor revealed. He also mentioned an often-overlooked fact: "It was Satyajit Ray who recommended Ritwik Ghatak’s name to Prime Minister Indira Gandhi for a teaching position at FTII when Ghatak had no work. So where is the rivalry?"

Adoor pointed out that their artistic temperaments were simply different, not conflicting. "Ray came from a background in painting, he was meticulous and measured. Ghatak, on the other hand, came from theatre, and his approach was more emotional and dramatic," Adoor explained, adding, "One valued precision, the other passion. Both made immortal films in their own ways."

A Teacher Like No Other