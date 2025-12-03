'She Ran Off Into The Van And...': When Raj Nidimoru Revealed Samantha Broke Down On The Family Man 2 Set
Raj Nidimoru once spoke about Samantha Ruth Prabhu having an emotional day on The Family Man 2 sets.
Hyderabad: Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru entered wedlock on December 1. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony that took place on December 1 at the Linga Bhairavi Temple at the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. Going by the pictures shared by Samantha, the wedding was a befitting ceremony for a couple who managed to keep their relationship low-key despite undying chatter around their romantic life.
For months, fans speculated about the duo’s relationship status, and Samantha sharing glimpses of Raj on her social media feed only added fuel to the fire. The Kushi actor never confirmed the dating rumours but never quite hid them either. Their chemistry, many guessed, went far beyond the sets of The Family Man 2, which first brought them together in 2021. They reunited professionally for Citadel: Honey Bunny, but it now appears that the partnership extended far beyond these OTT projects.
While the exact chapter where friendship turned to love remains their secret, one incident revealed by Raj himself paints a vivid picture of how Samantha was deeply invested in her role that brought them together for the first time.
During The Family Man 2 promotions, Samantha had spoken about looking for a role challenging enough to give her sleepless nights. Entered Raji. The fierce Sri Lankan Tamil rebel and formidable antagonist to Manoj Bajpayee’s Srikant Tiwari. Preparing for Raji required Samantha to dive into dark, emotionally draining material. Raj had even handed her a disturbing documentary, warning her to tread carefully. But Samantha still watched it on a loop for days, shared Raj & DK during an interview.
During the shoot, Raj & DK said that they could sense that the intensity of the role was taking a toll on Samantha. Recalling an incident, Raj shared that they were shooting one of the intense scenes. After the last shot of the scene, Samantha asked Raj & DK if they had captured what they needed. Once the director duo confirmed, days of bottled-up emotions resulted in Samantha breaking down on the set. Raj recalled how she burst into tears and fled to her vanity van.
"It was the last shot of that sequence. She came, sat down, and asked, 'It's good?' and we said we got it... and she started crying... she basically broke down. Then she ran off into the van." Raj said that Samantha emerged half an hour later and chit-chatted with the team as if nothing had happened.
Samantha's portrayal of Raji in The Family Man 2 remains one of her most celebrated roles as yet.
After Family Man, Raj & DK approached her again for Citadel: Honey Bunny. Samantha was battling health issues at that time, hence declined the role of Hanimandakini, aka Honey. She even recommended other leading divas for the part, but Raj & DK waited for her to recover and join Varun Dhawan to lead the Indian spin-off of the American series Citadel. What it reveals is how much faith Raj & DK had in Samantha. Both as an artist and perhaps as something more in Raj’s life.
Meanwhile, Samantha and Raj took a second chance at marriage after navigating their pasts. Samantha’s marriage to actor Naga Chaitanya ended in 2021, with Chaitanya remarrying Sobhita Dhulipala last December. Raj, too, was previously married to Shhyamali De, with the couple parting ways in 2022.
On the work front, Samantha and Raj will be coming together for Netflix' upcoming fantasy epic Rakt Brahmand.
