'She Ran Off Into The Van And...': When Raj Nidimoru Revealed Samantha Broke Down On The Family Man 2 Set

When Raj Nidimoru revealed Samantha broke down during The Family Man 2 shoot ( Photo: Series poster/IANS )

Hyderabad: Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru entered wedlock on December 1. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony that took place on December 1 at the Linga Bhairavi Temple at the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. Going by the pictures shared by Samantha, the wedding was a befitting ceremony for a couple who managed to keep their relationship low-key despite undying chatter around their romantic life. For months, fans speculated about the duo’s relationship status, and Samantha sharing glimpses of Raj on her social media feed only added fuel to the fire. The Kushi actor never confirmed the dating rumours but never quite hid them either. Their chemistry, many guessed, went far beyond the sets of The Family Man 2, which first brought them together in 2021. They reunited professionally for Citadel: Honey Bunny, but it now appears that the partnership extended far beyond these OTT projects. While the exact chapter where friendship turned to love remains their secret, one incident revealed by Raj himself paints a vivid picture of how Samantha was deeply invested in her role that brought them together for the first time. During The Family Man 2 promotions, Samantha had spoken about looking for a role challenging enough to give her sleepless nights. Entered Raji. The fierce Sri Lankan Tamil rebel and formidable antagonist to Manoj Bajpayee’s Srikant Tiwari. Preparing for Raji required Samantha to dive into dark, emotionally draining material. Raj had even handed her a disturbing documentary, warning her to tread carefully. But Samantha still watched it on a loop for days, shared Raj & DK during an interview.