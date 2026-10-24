ETV Bharat / entertainment

When Prabhas Said He Has 'Limited Time' And Revealed His Plans For Tamil Cinema

Prabhas in a still from Baahubali ( Photo: IANS )

Hyderabad: Prabhas' Pan-India fame following the huge success of SS Rajamouli directed Baahubali Part 1 & 2 is unprecedented in Telugu cinema. The actor, who delighted fans with Fauzi teaser on his 47th birthday, has a multiple big-ticket films lined up for coming several years. While the scale of his films is getting bigger with each release, the success of Baahubali remains unmatched. For the period duology, he dedicated five years of his prime. It's been over a decade since Baahubali released and Prabhas still cherishes the success, reach and fame that the film brought him. Nonetheless, he once famously said that taking on Baahubali was a risk.

In the past, Prabhas discussed why he no longer plans to dedicate several years to a single project. In a throwback interview he noted, "Actors have limited time. We also have a shelf life. I think I can't give five years to one project now. Even if I ever give that much time, I will simultaneously keep doing other projects because age is also a factor," admitting that such a commitment now "will not be good for my career."

Prabhas with SS Rajamouli and Sathyaraj on sets of Baahubali (Photo: IANS) Prabhas debuted with Eeswar in 2002 and had 16 lead roles before Rajamouli reunited with him for Baahubali after the successful film Chatrapathi in 2005. He then delivered hits like Billa, Darling, Mr. Perfect and Mirchi before dedicating himself fully to Baahubali. In the history of Indian cinema, a handful of films become defining works for an actor. Just as Mughal-E-Azam remains one of Dilip Kumar's most revered films and Sholay stands as a defining work for Amitabh Bachchan, Baahubali remains Prabhas's most iconic film to date. For his fans, his filmography without Baahubali is unimaginable. A still from Fauzi (Photo: Special arrangement)