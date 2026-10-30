ETV Bharat / entertainment

When Patrick Stewart Made Heartbreaking Confession About 'Non-existent' Relationship With His Kids

Patrick Stewart's Reflections on Fatherhood Before His Death ( Photo: ANI )

Hyderabad: Hollywood screen and stage veteran Patrick Stewart had previously openly admitted that his work took a toll on his relationship with his kids. Three years before his death, the veteran actor earlier expressed regret over his distant relationship with his adult children, Daniel (58) and Sophie (54) whom he shared with ex wife Sheila Falconer.

During an interview in October 2023, Stewart expressed that his portrayal of Captain Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: The Next Generation was the father he wished to be rather than the father he was in real life.

Reflecting on how his absence as a parent affected his children, Stewart said, "There's not a day that goes by that I'm not pained by the memory of my children, who they were and by a sense of responsibility that they became who they are in part because of me and my influence or lack of influence on them." The actor also confessed during the same interview that he "always put acting work first, before family." He shared that while he was focused on his career, he never anticipated the impact it would have on his family. He noted, "I never thought that this would happen, but both my children are in their 50s, they’re not children anymore, they’re adults. And my relationship with them is practically non-existent."