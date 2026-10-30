When Patrick Stewart Made Heartbreaking Confession About 'Non-existent' Relationship With His Kids
Three years before his death, Patrick Stewart expressed regret over his distant relationship with his adult children, Daniel and Sophie.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 30, 2026 at 11:22 AM IST
Hyderabad: Hollywood screen and stage veteran Patrick Stewart had previously openly admitted that his work took a toll on his relationship with his kids. Three years before his death, the veteran actor earlier expressed regret over his distant relationship with his adult children, Daniel (58) and Sophie (54) whom he shared with ex wife Sheila Falconer.
During an interview in October 2023, Stewart expressed that his portrayal of Captain Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: The Next Generation was the father he wished to be rather than the father he was in real life.
Reflecting on how his absence as a parent affected his children, Stewart said, "There's not a day that goes by that I'm not pained by the memory of my children, who they were and by a sense of responsibility that they became who they are in part because of me and my influence or lack of influence on them."
The actor also confessed during the same interview that he "always put acting work first, before family."
He shared that while he was focused on his career, he never anticipated the impact it would have on his family. He noted, "I never thought that this would happen, but both my children are in their 50s, they’re not children anymore, they’re adults. And my relationship with them is practically non-existent."
Stewart had previously addressed his parenting regrets in a 2009 interview. He admitting that he could have done better when his children were young.
"I was just obsessed with my work and everything else took second place," the actor stated, adding that he is trying to make up for lost time with his grandkids. "I’m trying to correct that now whenever possible with my grandchildren." Back then he also shared that, "my own children seem to have forgiven me."
Stewart was married to Sheila Falconer from 1966 until 1990. He later married Wendy Neuss in 2000, but their marriage ended in 2003. He found love again in Sunny Ozell and the two got married in 2013. She was by his side at the time of his death.
In the months leading up to his death, Stewart also acknowledged the challenges of aging in the acting industry and how opportunities dry up after a certain age. He also expressed a desire to continue acting as he "can't imagine ever officially "retiring.'"
Stewart breathed his last at 86 on October 28 at his home in Los Angeles. He was battling Alzheimer's Disease and Lewy Body Dementia.