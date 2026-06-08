ETV Bharat / entertainment

When Jennifer Winget Reflected On Her Divorce With Karan Singh Grover: 'Both Of Us Weren't Ready'

Reflecting on her decision to get married at the peak of her career, Jennifer revealed that she faced immense skepticism from the people around her. At a time when young actresses were often labeled as "less desirable" by the industry once married, she chose to follow her heart. "There were so many noises around me. There were so many voices in my head... That decision of mine everybody questioned, including my parents, and I just didn't want to listen to them," Jennifer shared.

Hyderabad: Actor Jennifer Winget looked back at her past marriage and subsequent divorce from actor Karan Singh Grover in a candid interview, sharing a deeply emotional phase from her personal life. The duo, who fell in love on the sets of the hit show Dill Mill Gayye, tied the knot in 2012. However, their highly publicised relationship came to an end just two years later in 2014.

For Jennifer, love completely overrode any professional anxiety. She admitted that she was fully prepared to walk away from the cameras and the glamour. "At that point, I anyway wanted to become a housewife, right? So at that point, if I wasn't getting any work, I was okay with it," she explained. Even if divine intervention had tried to stop her, she was resolute. She added, "Even if God would have told me, 'No, don't do it,' I'm like, 'No, but I want to.'"

Unfortunately, the marriage did not last. Jennifer confessed that the split left her completely broken and disoriented. Instead of rushing to fix things or putting on a brave face for the public, she chose to go into a shell to process the heartbreak. "I'll be lying if I say I'm [not hurt]. I'm human at the end of the day... I thought I was - I was very lost. I was very lost, I was very confused because I wasn't understanding what has happened... I just kind of went numb," she confessed.

Jennifer spent nearly two years processing the separation. Despite the unfortunate end, Jennifer holds no individual blame for the failure of the relationship. Reflecting on her divorce with Karan Singh Grover, she candidly shared, "Both of us weren't ready," pointing to wrong timing.