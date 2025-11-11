ETV Bharat / entertainment

When Dharmendra Opened Up About His First Big Paycheck For Bandini And What He Did With It

Dharmendra remembers how he spent his first big paycheck ( Photo: IANS )

Hyderabad: Before becoming Bollywood's most loved star, Dharmendra was just another Jaat with big dreams. Today, he is famously known as He-Man, and his tale of hard work, dedication, and accomplished success inspires every generation that followed. Dharmendra made his debut in 1960 with Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere. He earned Rs 51 for the film which plateaus an extraordinary stage for career progression ahead. The film did not make him a star, but he kept working and showing up for the next four years whilst learning the craft. His determination paid off in 1964 with Aayi Milan Ki Bela; interestingly, it was the one and only time he ever played a negative role. Once he finished that film, he was catapulted into larger than life figures with attractive heroic strength and romantic leads.