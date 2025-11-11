When Dharmendra Opened Up About His First Big Paycheck For Bandini And What He Did With It
Dharmendra remembers how he spent his first big paycheck for his film Bandini in 1963. Read on to know the full story.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 11, 2025 at 5:22 PM IST
Hyderabad: Before becoming Bollywood's most loved star, Dharmendra was just another Jaat with big dreams. Today, he is famously known as He-Man, and his tale of hard work, dedication, and accomplished success inspires every generation that followed.
Dharmendra made his debut in 1960 with Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere. He earned Rs 51 for the film which plateaus an extraordinary stage for career progression ahead. The film did not make him a star, but he kept working and showing up for the next four years whilst learning the craft. His determination paid off in 1964 with Aayi Milan Ki Bela; interestingly, it was the one and only time he ever played a negative role. Once he finished that film, he was catapulted into larger than life figures with attractive heroic strength and romantic leads.
During a candid interview, Dharmendra shared the story of his early days and how it felt to have received his first real paycheck - approximately Rs 5,000 for Bandini (1963), where he worked with Nutan, thanks to the great directors Bimal Roy and Guru Dutt. The young actor was ecstatic to have earned his first big salary and, like any young man and carefree dreamer would do with his friends, he spent everything he got celebrating.
"We celebrated by going to the beach. There were laughter, drinking, and good fun. We didn't care. It was fun. I wanted to enjoy and share my happiness, that's all," Dharmendra recalled. From making Rs 51 to his current net worth of Rs 450 crore, Dharmendra proves that hard work pays off. Beyond films, he made reasonable investments in real estate and hospitality.
