ETV Bharat / entertainment

'When Dharmendra Lifted My Fallen Clapstick': Director Prabhat Roy Reveals The Unknown Story Behind Jugnu And 'He-Man's Bengal Bond'

Kolkata: On the sets of the movie Jugnu, the clapstick slipped from young co-director Prabhat Roy’s trembling hands. Before he could recover from embarrassment, Dharmendra gently picked it up, smiled and said, “Why are you nervous? I am also a human being. Move ahead—one day you will become a great director.”

Decades later, as India mourns the passing of its beloved "He-Man of Indian cinema", Roy remembers that moment as vividly as ever. Roy recalls how the legendary actor’s warmth instantly dissolved his fear. “Yes, I finally became a director. And today his words echo louder than ever," he said, with a voice choked with emotion.

Dharmendra’s journey, Roy said, is a story worth retelling, not just for the stardom, but for the relentless struggle behind it. “He walked from Santacruz to Bandra… even to the studios. He didn’t have money for the bus. He told me all this himself,” Roy said.

Every meeting with the star carried the same advice. “Don’t be nervous. Struggle. One day you’ll reach your goal.” Beyond Hindi cinema, Dharmendra held a deep affection for Bengal. “He loved Bengali culture, Bengali films. He bowed to Uttam Kumar’s feet. He revered Satyajit Ray, Tarun Majumdar, and often asked me about their new work,” Roy added.