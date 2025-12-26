ETV Bharat / entertainment

When Brad Pitt Mistook Leonardo DiCaprio's Father & Stepmom For Extras On Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Set

Hyderabad: Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio recently shared a funny behind-the-scenes story from the sets of filmmaker Quentin Tarantino's 2019 film Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. The incident involved none other than his co-star Brad Pitt, who had mistaken Leonardo DiCaprio's father and stepmother as background artists.

During the shoot of the Oscar-winning film, DiCaprio's father, George DiCaprio and stepmother Peggy Ann Farrar paid a visit to the sets. However, their casual appearance led Brad Pitt to believe that they were part of the film's background cast.

Leonardo DiCaprio's Father And Stepmom (Photo: Getty Images)

Recalling the moment in an interview with an international news magazine, DiCaprio said that Pitt simply could not believe they were his parents. "I introduced them to Brad, saying, 'This is my dad, and this is my stepmom.' He answered with disbelief, saying, 'Yeah, sure'," DiCaprio said.

The actor further shared that Pitt continued to think DiCaprio was joking. "I said, 'No, it's them.' He said, 'Yeah, sure'." The confusion didn't last long, but it turned into a moment DiCaprio says he will always remember. Once Pitt realised his mistake, DiCaprio joked about why the misunderstanding happened in the first place.