When Brad Pitt Mistook Leonardo DiCaprio's Father & Stepmom For Extras On Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Set
Leonardo DiCaprio shares a hilarious moment from the sets of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, involving Brad Pitt and his parents.
Published : December 26, 2025 at 3:11 PM IST
Hyderabad: Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio recently shared a funny behind-the-scenes story from the sets of filmmaker Quentin Tarantino's 2019 film Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. The incident involved none other than his co-star Brad Pitt, who had mistaken Leonardo DiCaprio's father and stepmother as background artists.
During the shoot of the Oscar-winning film, DiCaprio's father, George DiCaprio and stepmother Peggy Ann Farrar paid a visit to the sets. However, their casual appearance led Brad Pitt to believe that they were part of the film's background cast.
Recalling the moment in an interview with an international news magazine, DiCaprio said that Pitt simply could not believe they were his parents. "I introduced them to Brad, saying, 'This is my dad, and this is my stepmom.' He answered with disbelief, saying, 'Yeah, sure'," DiCaprio said.
The actor further shared that Pitt continued to think DiCaprio was joking. "I said, 'No, it's them.' He said, 'Yeah, sure'." The confusion didn't last long, but it turned into a moment DiCaprio says he will always remember. Once Pitt realised his mistake, DiCaprio joked about why the misunderstanding happened in the first place.
"They look like extras in this movie, but it's actually them," he said, adding that this was how they dressed every day. Calling it a special memory, DiCaprio said, "It was an incredible moment. I'll never forget it."
Leonardo DiCaprio has often spoken about how close he is to his family. Born to comic book writer George DiCaprio and German-born legal secretary Irmelin Indenbirken, the actor grew up with strong support from both parents despite their separation when he was still a toddler. "My parents are so a part of my life that they're like my legs or something," he once told a newswire.
His stepmother, Peggy Ann Farrar, has also been a familiar presence at major events, including the Oscars. She has often stood out for wearing a turban and traditional Indian attire.
Speaking to the magazine, DiCaprio revealed more about his stepmother's background. "My stepmother is a Sikh. My father is from the sort of hippie counterculture, grew up in San Fran in Los Angeles. He hung out with a lot of the underground art movement in Los Angeles of the 70s," he said.
Peggy converted to Sikhism many years ago, but began wearing a turban only a few years back. According to IMDb, she and her former husband, Michael, were followers of the late Yogi Bhajan. After her divorce, she later met George DiCaprio during a visit to San Francisco with her theatre group. The two married in 1995.
