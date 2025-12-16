When And Where To Watch The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4 Premiere Featuring Priyanka Chopra
The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4 is all set to entertain audiences once again, starting December.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : December 16, 2025 at 1:58 PM IST
Hyderabad: Kapil Sharma is back with another season of his laughter show The Great Indian Kapil Show. This time the show will open with our own desi girl Priyanka Chopra, who shot for it recently. Pictures and videos of the global icon from the sets have been going viral on social media, igniting buzz around it.
For the fans of both Priyanka and Kapil, the wait is almost over as the first episode is going to come out on December 20, 2025. It will air on Netflix at 8 pm IST. The much-loved comedy series returns with fresh energy, new characters, and many surprises for viewers across India and abroad.
After three successful seasons, Kapil Sharma is back with his signature humour and lively conversations. The show has become a comfort watch for many families. Season 4 promises to continue the same tradition, but on a much bigger scale.
Netflix India recently shared a new poster and teaser of the show on social media. The announcement created instant excitement among fans. According to the makers, the new season will welcome audiences into what Kapil calls the "mastiverse." This means a comedy universe filled with laughter, fun, and unexpected moments.
Kapil will be seen in several new avatars this season. These include characters like Gen Z Baba, Tau Ji, Raja, and Mantri Ji. Each character is designed to connect with people of different age groups. Once again, Archana Puran Singh and Navjot Singh Siddhu will be part of the show, adding their trademark reactions and energy. Joining Kapil this season will be his former cast comprising Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda and others.
Season 4 is also expected to bring a very diverse guest lineup. According to Netflix, the show will host World Cup champions, global stars, Gen Z icons, Bhojpuri celebrities, and many unexpected guests. The last season ended on a high note with Akshay Kumar attending the concluding episode, which wrapped up in September this year.
