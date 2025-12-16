ETV Bharat / entertainment

When And Where To Watch The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4 Premiere Featuring Priyanka Chopra

Hyderabad: Kapil Sharma is back with another season of his laughter show The Great Indian Kapil Show. This time the show will open with our own desi girl Priyanka Chopra, who shot for it recently. Pictures and videos of the global icon from the sets have been going viral on social media, igniting buzz around it.

For the fans of both Priyanka and Kapil, the wait is almost over as the first episode is going to come out on December 20, 2025. It will air on Netflix at 8 pm IST. The much-loved comedy series returns with fresh energy, new characters, and many surprises for viewers across India and abroad.

After three successful seasons, Kapil Sharma is back with his signature humour and lively conversations. The show has become a comfort watch for many families. Season 4 promises to continue the same tradition, but on a much bigger scale.