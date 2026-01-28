ETV Bharat / entertainment

When A Breakthrough Moment Sparked Years Of Trouble For Arijit Singh

Hyderabad: At the peak of his career, Arijit Singh announced his retirement from playback singing. His social media post left millions of fans heartbroken. Interestingly, just three days before the announcement, Maatrubhumi, a song he crooned for Salman Khan’s Battle of Galwan, was released.

With this song, Arijit’s decade-old wish seems to have come full circle. The National Award-winning singer had once expressed his desire to retire with a song he sang for Sultan, but with his fallout with Salman Khan, that desire remained unfulfilled. Years later, as he bows out of playback singing, his wish appears to be coming true. Not with the same film he had hoped for, but with a Salman Khan film nonetheless.

Arijit is among the few singers who have lent their voice to the Khan triumvirate comprising Salman, Aamir, and Shah Rukh. Whether it's Gerua, Tere Hawaale or Ruaan, Singh's soulful voice added oodles of charm to the songs featuring the Khans. While versatile singing elevated King Khan's romantic aura in more than a dozen hits, his discography with Aamir and Salman doesn’t boast the same numbers. For Aamir, it is understandable, given he does fewer films. With Salman, however, the reason lay elsewhere.

After the singing reality show Fame Gurukul, which he did not win, Arijit made his playback debut in 2011 with Phir Mohabbat from Murder 2. Two years later, Tum Hi Ho from Aashiqui 2 (2013) turned him into a household name. The song didn’t just announce the arrival of a new voice in the industry; it earned Arijit his first major Best Playback Singer award. Little did Arijit know that the celebratory milestone would turn out to be a bittersweet moment for him, as it planted the seeds of a fallout that would haunt him for years.