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The Diplomat Season 4 On Netflix: Season 3 Recap & What To Expect From Kate Wyler's Next Political Battle

The Diplomat Season 4 On Netflix: Season 3 Recap & What To Expect From Kate Wyler's Next Political Battle ( Photo: Series Poster )

Hyderabad: The Diplomat Season 4 is now streaming on Netflix. The political thriller returns with more power struggles, secrets and difficult choices as US Ambassador Kate Wyler faces a new crisis. The fourth season picks up after the shocking events of Season 3, which ended with Kate suspecting that her husband, Hal Wyler, and US President Grace Penn were hiding a dangerous secret.

The previous season saw Kate struggle to save her marriage while trying to prevent a serious conflict between the United States and the United Kingdom. However, just when things appeared to be getting better, a missing Russian nuclear weapon raised new questions about the actions of the American leaders.

With Season 4 now available to watch, here is a recap of the major events of Season 3 and a look at what viewers can expect from the latest season.

The Diplomat Season 3 Recap: How Did Hal Become Vice President?

Season 3 begins after the death of US President Rayburn, whose death was linked to events that Hal had set in motion. Grace Penn takes over as the new president and offers Hal the position of vice president.

The offer comes as a surprise, especially because Hal has spent much of the previous two seasons working in the background while his wife, Kate, takes the lead in her diplomatic career.

Hal accepts the challenge and begins working closely with Grace. Meanwhile, Kate is left to deal with the personal and professional changes caused by her husband’s new position.

Kate had previously considered becoming the US vice president herself. However, Hal gets the job instead, leaving her with a difficult choice. She is told that becoming the vice president’s wife would require her to leave her position as the US ambassador to the UK.

Kate eventually decides to stay in London rather than move to Washington with Hal. Her decision makes it clear that she wants to build her own career instead of giving it up for her husband’s political future.

Kate And Hal’s Marriage Faces A Crisis

Kate and Hal’s relationship takes another hit when Kate decides not to follow him to the United States. Although they still care about each other, their different goals push them further apart.

Season 3 also takes viewers back to the early days of their relationship. A flashback episode reveals that the couple first worked together in Baghdad in 2010. Hal was Kate’s boss, and they initially kept their relationship secret from their colleagues.

At the time, Kate was deeply in love with Hal and wanted a future with him. Hal, however, was more worried about how their relationship might affect her career. He eventually changed his mind and decided that he wanted to spend his life with her.

In the present, Kate tries to move on after their separation. She meets Callum Ellis, an intelligence officer who initially presents himself as a bird watcher. Callum has important information about a missing Russian submarine and soon becomes part of Kate’s personal life.

Their relationship gives Kate a chance to explore life outside her marriage. However, she gradually realises that Callum shares some of Hal’s personality traits. She also begins to question her own behaviour in relationships.

Eventually, Kate understands how much she still loves Hal. She apologises to him and asks him to give their marriage another chance. Hal accepts her apology, and the two share an emotional reunion. However, their relationship faces another serious test before the season ends.

The HMS Courageous Attack And Roylin’s Death

Another important part of Season 3 involves the deadly attack on the British warship HMS Courageous, which killed 43 people. The earlier seasons revealed that Grace had played a role in setting the attack in motion. She believed that her actions were necessary to protect the UK’s position and maintain nuclear security.

Grace becomes president while carrying the weight of that decision. Although she regrets the loss of life, she believes she had to choose between two terrible options.

Season 3 also brings the story of Margaret Roylin to a tragic end. Roylin, a political adviser, had played a major role in the events surrounding the attack and the attempt to cover it up.

When British Prime Minister Nicol Trowbridge learns about her involvement, the United States offers Roylin a chance to seek safety in America. However, Roylin dies by suicide in the first episode of Season 3 rather than face the consequences of her actions. Her death adds to the tension between the countries and shows how far the characters are willing to go in the name of national duty.