150 Writers, 25 Nations, Northeast Focus: What To Expect At Dibrugarh University International Literature Festival

Dibrugarh (Assam): The third edition of the Dibrugarh University International Literature Festival (DUILF) will be held in February, bringing together more than 150 writers, poets and speakers from 25 countries.

The four-day festival will begin on February 18 and is being organised by Dibrugarh University in association with the Foundation for Culture, Arts and Literature (FOCAL), a Guwahati-based non-profit trust.

Several well-known international and Indian writers are expected to take part. These include Ann Morgan, author of A Year of Reading the World; Djiboutian novelist Abdourahman Waberi; South Korean writer Kyung-sook Shin; Indian author Yesse Dorei Thongchi; Australian writer Gideon Haigh; and Egyptian novelist Mai Khaled.

Apart from writers, the festival will also feature storytellers, performers and cultural practitioners. Organisers expect around 10,000 to 12,000 people to attend the event.