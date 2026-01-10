150 Writers, 25 Nations, Northeast Focus: What To Expect At Dibrugarh University International Literature Festival
The Dibrugarh University International Literature Festival will be held in February, featuring over 150 writers and speakers from 25 countries.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : January 10, 2026 at 9:58 AM IST
Dibrugarh (Assam): The third edition of the Dibrugarh University International Literature Festival (DUILF) will be held in February, bringing together more than 150 writers, poets and speakers from 25 countries.
The four-day festival will begin on February 18 and is being organised by Dibrugarh University in association with the Foundation for Culture, Arts and Literature (FOCAL), a Guwahati-based non-profit trust.
Several well-known international and Indian writers are expected to take part. These include Ann Morgan, author of A Year of Reading the World; Djiboutian novelist Abdourahman Waberi; South Korean writer Kyung-sook Shin; Indian author Yesse Dorei Thongchi; Australian writer Gideon Haigh; and Egyptian novelist Mai Khaled.
Apart from writers, the festival will also feature storytellers, performers and cultural practitioners. Organisers expect around 10,000 to 12,000 people to attend the event.
DUILF 2026 will include author talks, panel discussions, readings, workshops and cultural programmes. Discussions will cover a wide range of topics such as poetry, fiction, international affairs, films and sports.
DUILF curator and chief coordinator Rahul Jain said the festival aims to bring global literary voices closer to the cultural imagination of North East India. He said the 2026 edition will also introduce Middle Eastern and North African narratives to young readers and students.
Author Ann Morgan, who will attend the festival for the third time, said it is rare to see such a wide mix of international voices engaging with young people. She added that the warmth and hospitality of Assam help build long-lasting connections.
