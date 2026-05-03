ETV Bharat / entertainment

What Sparked The Samay Raina And Sunil Pal Feud? A Look Before Kapil Sharma Show's Viral Episode

Hyderabad: The latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, hosted by Kapil Sharma, grabbed attention for more than just its World Laughter Day theme. Featuring Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia as guests, the show delivered its usual mix of humour and celebrity banter. However, the biggest surprise came with the entry of Sunil Pal, setting up an unexpected on-stage moment that quickly became the highlight of the episode.

What followed was a mix of sharp jokes, awkward history, and playful roasting, as Samay and Sunil shared the stage despite their well-known differences. While the laughter kept the mood light, the interaction also reminded viewers of their past feud, one that had played out publicly and sparked strong reactions across the comedy circuit and social media. The episode also marked Samay and Ranveer's first on-screen appearance together after the controversy surrounding India's Got Latent.

The Origin of the Feud

The friction between Samay Raina and Sunil Pal can be traced back to the controversy surrounding India's Got Latent, where Samay, along with Ranveer Allahbadia, faced backlash for certain jokes. The content of the show sparked debates about the limits of comedy and what should be considered acceptable in public platforms.

Sunil Pal did not hold back while reacting to the controversy. In a strong statement, he criticised Samay and others, saying that such comedians were "a blot on society." He went even further, using harsh language and suggesting strict action against them. His remarks, especially calling them "terrorists" in a metaphorical sense, created a wave of reactions online.