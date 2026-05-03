What Sparked The Samay Raina And Sunil Pal Feud? A Look Before Kapil Sharma Show's Viral Episode
Kapil Sharma's show reunited Samay Raina and Sunil Pal, turning their feud into comedy.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : May 3, 2026 at 3:53 PM IST
Hyderabad: The latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, hosted by Kapil Sharma, grabbed attention for more than just its World Laughter Day theme. Featuring Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia as guests, the show delivered its usual mix of humour and celebrity banter. However, the biggest surprise came with the entry of Sunil Pal, setting up an unexpected on-stage moment that quickly became the highlight of the episode.
What followed was a mix of sharp jokes, awkward history, and playful roasting, as Samay and Sunil shared the stage despite their well-known differences. While the laughter kept the mood light, the interaction also reminded viewers of their past feud, one that had played out publicly and sparked strong reactions across the comedy circuit and social media. The episode also marked Samay and Ranveer's first on-screen appearance together after the controversy surrounding India's Got Latent.
The crazy Samay Raina's comeback ☠️👊#Sunilpal #SamayRaina #KapilSharma#RanveerAllahbadia #TheKapilSharmaShow pic.twitter.com/kdWoIWPUre— ꇙꀘꋪ🦢 (@Skr2munjali2) May 3, 2026
The Origin of the Feud
The friction between Samay Raina and Sunil Pal can be traced back to the controversy surrounding India's Got Latent, where Samay, along with Ranveer Allahbadia, faced backlash for certain jokes. The content of the show sparked debates about the limits of comedy and what should be considered acceptable in public platforms.
Sunil Pal did not hold back while reacting to the controversy. In a strong statement, he criticised Samay and others, saying that such comedians were "a blot on society." He went even further, using harsh language and suggesting strict action against them. His remarks, especially calling them "terrorists" in a metaphorical sense, created a wave of reactions online.
#samayraina-Comedy is changing fast, and not everyone is comfortable with the shift. What once defined “good comedy” for veterans is now being challenged by a new generation that thrives on edgy, raw, and internet-driven humor. From Sunil Pal to Samay Raina, this contrast clearly… pic.twitter.com/h69YS0fRBw— Ravi Chaudhary (@BURN4DESIRE1) May 3, 2026
Samay Raina's Response
Samay Raina, known for his calm yet witty style, chose not to respond aggressively. Instead, during a podcast appearance, he dismissed Sunil Pal's comments as a reflection of personal frustration. "I don't think about him," Samay said, adding that people who speak negatively about others are often dealing with their own issues. He further remarked, "Something is bothering him… I hope he gets peace."
While the tone was measured, the message was clear that Samay was not taking the criticism personally, but he was also not entirely backing down. His remarks added another layer to the ongoing feud, keeping the conversation alive among fans.
The crazy Samay Raina & Sunil Grover in one Frame ..— Mattar_Paneer😇 (@Bhuki_lagi_hai) May 3, 2026
@WhoSunilGrover u nailed it 😂#Sunilpal #SamayRaina #KapilSharma#RanveerAllahbadia #TheKapilSharmaShow pic.twitter.com/ZXySsFCkYE
The Kapil Sharma Show Reunion
The real surprise came when both Samay and Sunil appeared together on The Great Indian Kapil Show. The episode also featured Ranveer Allahbadia, making it the first time the trio shared the stage after the controversy. Kapil, known for his sharp humour, addressed the situation right at the start. Referring to the attention around Samay and Ranveer, he joked, "Would you like some tea, coffee, or anticipatory bail?" setting the tone for a roast-heavy episode.
Thoko Guru 🤣🤣👊💀👍🏻#Sunilpal #SamayRaina #KapilSharma#RanveerAllahbadia #TheKapilSharmaShow pic.twitter.com/cT9w7uZT9w— ꇙꀘꋪ🦢 (@Skr2munjali2) May 3, 2026
Turning Tension Into Comedy
When Sunil Pal joined the segment, the atmosphere shifted slightly, but instead of confrontation, the exchange turned into a series of sarcastic and humorous jabs. Sunil referenced his earlier criticism, while Samay responded with wit. "Whatever abusive words I have learned, it is from Sunil Pal's videos, his comment section" Samay joked, drawing laughter from the audience.
Get ready for non-stop laughter as Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia bring their crazy energy to The Kapil Sharma Show! 😂— Suspense Comedy (@suspensecomedy) May 2, 2026
Don’t miss the fun ok#SamayRaina #RanveerAllahbadia #KapilSharmaShow #ComedyGold #FullMasti #ViralVideo #DesiComedy #LOLmoments #TrendingNow #MustWatch pic.twitter.com/UzZOWhz1Bn
Audience Reaction and Social Media Buzz
Soon after the episode aired, clips of the interaction went viral. Many viewers described it as an "unexpected crossover" and praised Kapil Sharma for bringing the two together. Fans appreciated Samay's composed and humorous responses. At the same time, a section of viewers questioned whether such controversies should be turned into entertainment. Despite mixed opinions, the episode succeeded in grabbing attention.