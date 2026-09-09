ETV Bharat / entertainment

What Is Viral '80s Instagram Trend? Sid-Kiara Recreate Their Retro Avatars, Trisha's Fan-Made Look Wins Internet

Among the celebrities joining the trend are Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra. Kiara shared an AI-generated picture featuring the couple in an unmistakably retro avatar. Sidharth can be seen in a classic double-denim look, complete with dark aviator sunglasses. Kiara, meanwhile, channels the colourful fashion of the era in a vibrant pink outfit with puff sleeves. Oversized hoop earrings and bangles complete her look. Kiara added Sidharth's romantic track Samjho Na from his upcoming film The Vvaan to the post, giving the picture an added Bollywood touch.

Instead of simply adding a vintage filter, AI changes the entire look. Hairstyles, clothes, jewellery, backgrounds and even the texture of the photograph are given an unmistakable '80s makeover. The result? Big hair, bold colours, statement accessories, dramatic poses and that slightly faded, grainy finish associated with photographs from the decade.

Hyderabad: The '80s are back, but this time, they have arrived through AI. Instagram is currently buzzing with retro-style pictures that make people look as if they have stepped straight out of an old family album or an '80s Bollywood film. The trend uses AI image generation to transform regular photographs into full-blown retro portraits.

Anita Hassanandani joins with her family

Television actor Anita Hassanandani also jumped on the trend, but with a family twist. She shared an AI-generated retro picture featuring herself, her husband and their child. Sharing the picture, Anita wrote, "Everyone's keeping up with the trends. I'm taking mine back to the 80s." Her post is another example of how the trend is not just about recreating celebrity glamour. Many users are using AI to imagine themselves and their families in a different era, making the trend feel more personal.

Celebs and fans are bringing back the '80s

The trend has also spread beyond Instagram. Fans on X have been sharing their own versions, including film posters reimagined with an '80s aesthetic. Fan pages even recreated retro looks with vintage hairstyles, colourful outfits, classic poses and old-school studio backdrops of major Souths stars like Tamannaah Bhatia, Trisha Krishnan, Samantha Ruth Parbhu, Sai Pallavi and others. What makes the trend appealing is its nostalgia. For some, the images bring back memories of the old times untouched by technology, while younger users get to imagine what they might have looked like decades before they were born.

How to create an '80s AI photo

Creating the look is fairly simple. Users can upload a clear photograph to an AI image-generation tool such as ChatGPT and ask it to recreate the person in an '80s setting while retaining their recognisable facial features. They can then add details such as voluminous hair, colourful outfits, denim jackets, statement jewellery, vintage interiors, Bollywood-style backdrops, warm lighting, faded colours and film grain. A few refinements can change the hairstyle, outfit or setting without changing the person's identity. From celebrity couples to family portraits and reimagined movie posters, the viral trend proves that sometimes social media's newest obsession is simply a trip back in time.