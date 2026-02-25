ETV Bharat / entertainment

What Is The Age Gap Between Soon-To-Be-Married Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda?

Hyderabad: Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have finally announced that they are tying the knot on February 26, 2026. The news has caused a stir on social media platforms, with fans of the couple, affectionately known as "Virosh," going into a frenzy over the news. Among the wedding buzz, one question has been on everyone's lips: What is the age gap between Rashmika and Vijay?

Rashmika Mandanna was born on April 5, 1996, in Virajpet, Karnataka. She is currently 29 years old. Vijay Deverakonda, on the other hand, was born on May 9, 1989, in Hyderabad, Telangana. He is 36 years old at present. This means that Vijay is seven years older than Rashmika. Despite the seven-year gap, fans have always admired them and pointed out that the two actors have always shared a strong understanding and comfort level, both on and off screen.

Rashmika and Vijay first worked together in the Telugu film Geetha Govindam in 2018. Their romantic drama was a blockbuster and helped them both gain huge popularity. People liked how well they performed in the film. They later reunited for Dear Comrade in 2019. Although the film received mixed reactions, their performances were praised.