What Is The Age Gap Between Soon-To-Be-Married Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda?
As Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda prepare for their February 26 wedding, fans are also curious about the much-discussed age gap between them.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : February 25, 2026 at 3:50 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have finally announced that they are tying the knot on February 26, 2026. The news has caused a stir on social media platforms, with fans of the couple, affectionately known as "Virosh," going into a frenzy over the news. Among the wedding buzz, one question has been on everyone's lips: What is the age gap between Rashmika and Vijay?
Rashmika Mandanna was born on April 5, 1996, in Virajpet, Karnataka. She is currently 29 years old. Vijay Deverakonda, on the other hand, was born on May 9, 1989, in Hyderabad, Telangana. He is 36 years old at present. This means that Vijay is seven years older than Rashmika. Despite the seven-year gap, fans have always admired them and pointed out that the two actors have always shared a strong understanding and comfort level, both on and off screen.
Rashmika and Vijay first worked together in the Telugu film Geetha Govindam in 2018. Their romantic drama was a blockbuster and helped them both gain huge popularity. People liked how well they performed in the film. They later reunited for Dear Comrade in 2019. Although the film received mixed reactions, their performances were praised.
After working together, rumours about their relationship began doing the rounds. The two were often seen together during promotions and were occasionally spotted at private gatherings. Over time, fans noticed similarities in their social media posts and vacation pictures, which further fuelled speculation. Despite repeated questions, both actors remained silent about their personal lives.
The wedding ceremony will be held at The Mementos by ITC, which is a luxurious hotel situated in the vicinity of Udaipur in the state of Rajasthan. The venue is situated in the Aravalli Hills and is famous for providing privacy. It has been reported that the couple chose this venue so that they could have a peaceful wedding.
The celebrations began with pre-wedding functions on February 24. A sangeet and mehendi ceremony was held on the first day. The haldi ceremony is scheduled for February 25. The wedding will be held on February 26 in the presence of only close family members and friends.
Though the wedding will be a private affair, a grand reception is scheduled to take place in Hyderabad on March 4, 2026, at Taj Krishna. The event is expected to see the presence of several celebrities from the Telugu and Hindi film industries. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is also likely to attend the reception.
