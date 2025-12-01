What Is The Age Gap Between Newlyweds Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Raj Nidimoru?
After months of speculation, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru have officially tied the knot. Read on to know their age gap and more.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : December 1, 2025 at 3:45 PM IST|
Updated : December 1, 2025 at 3:53 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru have officially put an end to months of speculation by tying the knot in an intimate ceremony in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, alongside the confirmation of their wedding, the couple's age gap has become a major point of public curiosity.
Samantha, born on April 28, 1987, is 38 years old, while Raj, born on August 4, 1979, is 46. This marks an age difference of eight years between the newlyweds.
The wedding took place on Monday morning at the Ling Bhairavi Temple inside Sadhguru's Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore. The ceremony was an intimate affair attended by only 30 people, including close friends and family members. Confirming the marriage, Samantha took to her Instagram handle and shared the first pictures from their wedding. She simply wrote in the caption, "🤍01.12.2025."
In the pictures, Samantnha can be seen in a South Indian bridal look, wearing a red saree featuring zari work, paired with gold jewellery. Raj, on the other hand, wore a white kurta and a beige Nehru jacket. One of the pictures also shows the couple exchanging rings before the rituals.
Rumours about their relationship first surfaced in the early months of 2024 when the two were spotted together at several events. Samantha further boosted the rumours when she posted pictures from the World Pickleball League, wherein she was seen seated next to Raj as she cheered for her team, the Chennai Super Champs.
Samantha and Raj first collaborated on The Family Man 2 (2021), followed by Citadel: Honey Bunny (2024). Their next collaboration is Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom, expected to be released next year.
This is the second marriage for both. Samantha was previously married to actor Naga Chaitanya. They got separated in 2021. Raj divorced from Sshyamali De in 2022.
READ MORE
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Ties The Knot With Raj Nidimoru - Check Couple's First Wedding Pics