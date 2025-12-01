ETV Bharat / entertainment

What Is The Age Gap Between Newlyweds Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Raj Nidimoru?

Hyderabad: Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru have officially put an end to months of speculation by tying the knot in an intimate ceremony in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, alongside the confirmation of their wedding, the couple's age gap has become a major point of public curiosity.

Samantha, born on April 28, 1987, is 38 years old, while Raj, born on August 4, 1979, is 46. This marks an age difference of eight years between the newlyweds.

The wedding took place on Monday morning at the Ling Bhairavi Temple inside Sadhguru's Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore. The ceremony was an intimate affair attended by only 30 people, including close friends and family members. Confirming the marriage, Samantha took to her Instagram handle and shared the first pictures from their wedding. She simply wrote in the caption, "🤍01.12.2025."