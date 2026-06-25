ETV Bharat / entertainment

What Is SS Rajamouli Like On Varanasi Set? Priyanka Chopra Says He Has 'Complete And Utter Control'

Priyanka Chopra Reveals What SS Rajamouli Is Really Like On Varanasi Set ( Photo: IANS )

Hyderabad: It's been over a decade since Priyanka Chopra left India to pursue Hollywood dreams. After a six-year absence from Indian films, the actress will return to lead roles in Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli’s action-adventure film Varanasi. Priyanka, who attended Cannes Lions on Wednesday, revealed what it is like to work with the filmmaker who put Indian cinema on the global map with films like Baahubali and RRR. In Varanasi, Priyanka plays the lead alongside Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu. She called the film “a really ambitious movie” and praised Rajamouli for his ability to execute his vision with acute precision. Heaping praise on Rajamouli, Priyanka said, "He has complete and utter control on set." Though Rajamouli has earned a reputation as a taskmaster in the industry, for Priyanka, working with him is a liberating experience. "You just come as an actor with the weight of your character, which is also really freeing, as you’re not thinking about the things you would as a producer."