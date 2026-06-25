What Is SS Rajamouli Like On Varanasi Set? Priyanka Chopra Says He Has 'Complete And Utter Control'
Priyanka Chopra opens up about working with ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli in her homecoming film, Varanasi.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : June 25, 2026 at 11:26 AM IST
Hyderabad: It's been over a decade since Priyanka Chopra left India to pursue Hollywood dreams. After a six-year absence from Indian films, the actress will return to lead roles in Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli’s action-adventure film Varanasi. Priyanka, who attended Cannes Lions on Wednesday, revealed what it is like to work with the filmmaker who put Indian cinema on the global map with films like Baahubali and RRR.
In Varanasi, Priyanka plays the lead alongside Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu. She called the film “a really ambitious movie” and praised Rajamouli for his ability to execute his vision with acute precision.
Heaping praise on Rajamouli, Priyanka said, "He has complete and utter control on set." Though Rajamouli has earned a reputation as a taskmaster in the industry, for Priyanka, working with him is a liberating experience. "You just come as an actor with the weight of your character, which is also really freeing, as you’re not thinking about the things you would as a producer."
Talking about Rajamouli's vision for her role in the film, Priyanka earlier said in an interview, "He took me into his office, and it was just him and I, and he said, ‘Priyanka, there’s no version of this film that goes out to the world if it’s not the best version of you in every frame."
The actress also stated that she couldn’t have asked for a more fitting project than Varanasi for her comeback to Indian cinema.
“If there was any way of coming back to Indian cinema, it would be with the biggest Indian movie being made, and that undertaking is this film," she said. "I think Sir’s vision is unlike anyone in this country or abroad. His cohort, if I may say so, is the Spielbergs, the Nolans, the Finchers of the world."
Priyanka last appeared in an Indian film in 2019 with The Sky Is Pink, which she also produced under her banner Purple Pebble Pictures. Varanasi will be her biggest Indian release to date. Shot in Telugu, the film will be dubbed into almost 200 languages.