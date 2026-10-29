What Is Peddi Controversy? Janhvi Kapoor Reflects On Objectification, Says She Should Have Spoken Up
Janhvi Kapoor reflects on the Peddi controversy, admitting the film objectified her character and that she should have used her privilege to challenge problematic scenes.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 29, 2026 at 2:14 PM IST
Hyderabad: Janhvi Kapoor has addressed the controversy surrounding her Telugu film Peddi, acknowledging that she should have done more to challenge the sexualisation and objectification of her character, Achiyamma. Speaking on Koffee With Karan Season 9, the actor admitted that the film's portrayal of women was problematic and that its narrative risked propagating sexual assault. She also expressed regret over not using her privileged position in the film industry to raise stronger objections during production.
The controversy surrounding the Ram Charan-starrer sparked a wider debate about the depiction of women, consent and the male gaze in Indian cinema. While viewers questioned the treatment of Janhvi's character, the actor has now reflected on her own role in the situation, admitting that the criticism continues to weigh on her conscience.
What Did Janhvi Kapoor Say About The Peddi Controversy?
During her appearance on Koffee With Karan 9 alongside Varun Dhawan, Janhvi was asked by host Karan Johar about the backlash and the criticism that she should have challenged the scenes while filming them. The actor said she had initially hesitated to discuss the issue because several people had worked hard on the film and she was unsure how to address the situation. However, she acknowledged that the potential impact of the film's portrayal of women made it difficult for her to ignore the criticism.
"I feel many people worked really hard on that film, and I really didn't know if there was anything to say. It weighs heavily on my conscience, the sort of negative impact a narrative like that can have on our society, specifically on my gender. That shame I will always carry with me," she said. Janhvi also accepted that she could have been more vigilant about how her character was portrayed and pushed back more forcefully against the scenes.
"Could I have done more? Could I have been more vigilant? One hundred per cent, yes. Was it problematic? Was it extreme objectification? Did it even propagate sexual assault narratively? Yes. But the only thing I can do is ensure that it doesn't happen again," she said. The actor acknowledged that she had the opportunity to question the creative decisions being made during production but did not do enough to challenge them.
"I do come from a place of privilege. I should have taken advantage of that because I am going to get the s*** for being privileged anyway. So, I might as well have leveraged it," Janhvi added.
What Sparked The Peddi Controversy?
Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi stars Ram Charan as the titular character, with Janhvi playing Achiyamma. The film's portrayal of her character became a subject of intense criticism, with viewers questioning whether the sequences prioritised her physical appearance over her personality and role in the story. The introductory scenes and song featuring Achiyamma drew particular scrutiny. Critics argued that the camera angles and choreography focused excessively on Janhvi's body, sexualising the character instead of establishing her as an individual within the narrative.
Another major point of contention was a scene involving Peddi and Achiyamma that raised concerns about consent. In the sequence, Peddi expresses his desire to be with Achiyamma despite her lack of interest and subsequently kisses her without her consent during a power cut. The scene prompted criticism over the way the film presented unwanted advances, with viewers arguing that the narrative risked normalising sexual assault rather than treating the violation of consent with the seriousness it deserved.
Reflecting on her experience during filming, Janhvi described it as "a violating experience in a way". She also recalled feeling uncomfortable throughout the shoot. Her comments added another dimension to the discussion, as audiences debated the responsibility of filmmakers and actors in challenging problematic portrayals on screen.
Did The Peddi Team Respond To The Backlash?
Director Buchi Babu Sana subsequently issued a public apology on X, acknowledging the concerns raised by viewers and clarifying that the team had no intention of disrespecting or objectifying women through the film. The controversial sequences were also edited or removed from the theatrical version following the backlash.
#Peddi 😰 https://t.co/k3bJMNCZ8x— Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) October 28, 2026
The episode has since become part of a broader conversation about how women are represented in mainstream Indian cinema and the responsibilities of those involved in making films. Janhvi's remarks have also highlighted the power dynamics on film sets, where actors may feel pressure to follow a director's instructions even when they are uncomfortable with certain creative choices.
‘IN THE SOUTH, THERE’S VERY RARELY A BOUND SCRIPT. AND VERY RARELY IN THOSE SCRIPTS YOU SEE WHERE THE CAMERA ANGLES ARE BUT HAVING SAID THAT.I ALSO NEED TO TAKE RESPONSIBILITY FOR MY HALF OF IT’#JanhviKapoor About The #Peddi. Did it promote a SEXUAL ASSAULT NARRATIVE? Yes https://t.co/bemyOynKHq— king_slayy (@Khadeer41204641) October 28, 2026
Explaining this difficulty, she noted that scripts do not always offer a complete picture of how scenes will appear on screen, particularly when camera angles and other filming decisions are determined during production. Janhvi said she had tried to make the scenes less problematic as information became available to her, but acknowledged that she could have done more.