ETV Bharat / entertainment

What Is Peddi Controversy? Janhvi Kapoor Reflects On Objectification, Says She Should Have Spoken Up

What Is Peddi Controversy? Janhvi Kapoor Says Film Promoted Sexual Assault ( Photo: Film Poster )

Hyderabad: Janhvi Kapoor has addressed the controversy surrounding her Telugu film Peddi, acknowledging that she should have done more to challenge the sexualisation and objectification of her character, Achiyamma. Speaking on Koffee With Karan Season 9, the actor admitted that the film's portrayal of women was problematic and that its narrative risked propagating sexual assault. She also expressed regret over not using her privileged position in the film industry to raise stronger objections during production.

The controversy surrounding the Ram Charan-starrer sparked a wider debate about the depiction of women, consent and the male gaze in Indian cinema. While viewers questioned the treatment of Janhvi's character, the actor has now reflected on her own role in the situation, admitting that the criticism continues to weigh on her conscience.

What Did Janhvi Kapoor Say About The Peddi Controversy? During her appearance on Koffee With Karan 9 alongside Varun Dhawan, Janhvi was asked by host Karan Johar about the backlash and the criticism that she should have challenged the scenes while filming them. The actor said she had initially hesitated to discuss the issue because several people had worked hard on the film and she was unsure how to address the situation. However, she acknowledged that the potential impact of the film's portrayal of women made it difficult for her to ignore the criticism. "I feel many people worked really hard on that film, and I really didn't know if there was anything to say. It weighs heavily on my conscience, the sort of negative impact a narrative like that can have on our society, specifically on my gender. That shame I will always carry with me," she said. Janhvi also accepted that she could have been more vigilant about how her character was portrayed and pushed back more forcefully against the scenes. "Could I have done more? Could I have been more vigilant? One hundred per cent, yes. Was it problematic? Was it extreme objectification? Did it even propagate sexual assault narratively? Yes. But the only thing I can do is ensure that it doesn't happen again," she said. The actor acknowledged that she had the opportunity to question the creative decisions being made during production but did not do enough to challenge them. "I do come from a place of privilege. I should have taken advantage of that because I am going to get the s*** for being privileged anyway. So, I might as well have leveraged it," Janhvi added. What Sparked The Peddi Controversy?