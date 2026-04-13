ETV Bharat / entertainment

What Is CinemaCon? Ranbir Kapoor, Yash's Ramayana Shows Why It Matters Globally

The upcoming mythological film Ramayana: Part 1, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, is set to make a strong presence at CinemaCon 2026, one of the biggest global gatherings for the theatrical film industry.

Producer Namit Malhotra and actor Yash, who plays Ravana in the film, will attend the event and are expected to take part in panel discussions focused on how Indian cinema is expanding its reach across international markets.

What is CinemaCon and why it matters

CinemaCon is considered the world's largest annual convention for the movie theatre business. Held this year from April 13 to 16 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, the event brings together over 6000 industry professionals from more than 80 countries.

Unlike fan events, CinemaCon is a trade show where the film studios present their upcoming projects directly to theatre owners and distributors. These exhibitors play a key role in deciding how widely a film is released and how many screens it gets globally.

Major Hollywood studios such as The Walt Disney Company, Warner Bros. and Sony Pictures use the platform to showcase exclusive footage and promote their biggest films. A strong presence at the CinemaCon is often seen as a sign that a film is being positioned as a global theatrical event.