What Is CinemaCon? Ranbir Kapoor, Yash's Ramayana Shows Why It Matters Globally
CinemaCon is a key global film industry event where studios promote films to exhibitors; Ramayana's presence highlights how big projects build international buzz.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : April 13, 2026 at 3:18 PM IST
The upcoming mythological film Ramayana: Part 1, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, is set to make a strong presence at CinemaCon 2026, one of the biggest global gatherings for the theatrical film industry.
Producer Namit Malhotra and actor Yash, who plays Ravana in the film, will attend the event and are expected to take part in panel discussions focused on how Indian cinema is expanding its reach across international markets.
Enter The World of #Ramayana at #CinemaCon 🏹 pic.twitter.com/bZFf3wpV7h— RKᵃ (@seeuatthemovie) April 12, 2026
What is CinemaCon and why it matters
CinemaCon is considered the world's largest annual convention for the movie theatre business. Held this year from April 13 to 16 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, the event brings together over 6000 industry professionals from more than 80 countries.
Unlike fan events, CinemaCon is a trade show where the film studios present their upcoming projects directly to theatre owners and distributors. These exhibitors play a key role in deciding how widely a film is released and how many screens it gets globally.
Namit Malhotra’s #Ramayana has arrived at #CinemaCon. pic.twitter.com/9O364W56td— KrishnaKritics (@KrishnaTalks95) April 13, 2026
Major Hollywood studios such as The Walt Disney Company, Warner Bros. and Sony Pictures use the platform to showcase exclusive footage and promote their biggest films. A strong presence at the CinemaCon is often seen as a sign that a film is being positioned as a global theatrical event.
Ramayana aims for global stage
This year, Ramayana is drawing attention as one of the major international projects at the event. The film has secured a prominent display at the venue, including posters and large visual installations that give attendees a close look at the characters of Rama and Ravana.
A private showcasing at #CinemaCon2026 in Las Vegas for global giants & press🔥🔥— 𝙍𝙆𝙖𝙗𝙞𝙧 (@iAnimalRK) April 12, 2026
RAMAYANA EVERYWHERE🏹🔥#RanbirKapoor #Ramayana pic.twitter.com/cQhEBJSgyS
The project is being described as a large-scale mythological epic designed for a worldwide audience. It is being developed as a two-part film, with the first part scheduled for release during Diwali 2026 and the second part expected in 2027.
Apart from Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, the film also stars Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravi Dubey as Lakshmana, and Sunny Deol as Hanuman.
Big-scale production and global collaboration
The makers are presenting Ramayana as one of the most ambitious Indian films in recent years. The film features visual effects by DNEG, an Oscar-winning studio known for large international productions. The music of the film brings together two major names, Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman.
During CinemaCon, the team is hosting private previews and discussions with international partners to showcase the film's scale and release plans. These sessions are expected to help build interest among global theatre chains.
The 2026 edition of CinemaCon is also putting a spotlight on India's growing presence in global cinema. Industry discussions are expected to focus on how Indian films are reaching wider audiences and gaining recognition beyond domestic markets.
Along with Ramayana, Yash's other film, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, directed by Geetu Mohandas, is also expected to generate interest at the event.
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