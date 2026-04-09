What Is A 'Spiritual Sequel'? Cocktail 2 And These Bollywood Films Offer The Perfect Example
A look at what a 'spiritual sequel' means, as Cocktail 2 and other Bollywood films revisit familiar themes and vibes through fresh stories and characters.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : April 9, 2026 at 7:19 PM IST
Hyderabad: The upcoming film Cocktail 2, directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Dinesh Vijan, is all set to hit theatres on June 19, 2026. The film, which is being described as a spiritual sequel to the 2012 hit Cocktail, has already created buzz among audiences because of its fresh cast.
Unlike other films which usually carry on with the storyline and cast of previous parts in their sequels, Cocktail 2 has chosen to introduce an entirely new cast and storyline with no connection to the previous instalment, with characters such as Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna.
What Is A Spiritual Sequel?
The concept of spiritual sequel refers to a movie which, although it does not continue with the storyline of the previous one, manages to capture the same essence, atmosphere, and theme that were responsible for the success of the former.
In other words, it seeks to provide viewers with a similar experience, only using different characters and plot lines while emphasising emotions like love, friendship, betrayal, or dramatic moments in their lives, without necessarily being connected to the plot of the original movie.
For instance, the upcoming movie Cocktail 2 aims at recreating the same modern romantic setting, high-end lifestyle, and emotional connections that made the original version successful, only this time adding an element of newness to it.
A Fresh Story With Familiar Vibes
Sources say that Cocktail 2 will revolve around a modern love triangle, much like its predecessor, but with more bold and contemporary characters. The film is expected to explore relationships in today's fast-changing urban lifestyle.
Rather than telling the same tale again, the aim is to recapture the emotions felt by audiences when viewing Cocktail. Such an effort allows greater freedom for filmmakers while benefiting from the recognition factor of the title itself.
Why Do Filmmakers Choose This Format?
The idea of a spiritual sequel has gained popularity in Indian movies recently. The primary reason for it is creative freedom.
Since the movie doesn’t follow the story of its predecessor, it allows the director to introduce innovative concepts, characters, and events. It also allows them to avoid comparisons with the original storyline.
Another reason is marketing advantage. Utilisation of a famous title creates curiosity within the viewers. People who have watched the original movie will be compelled to see another one, which will offer a similar viewing experience.
Sometimes there are legal or artistic constraints involved. The directors might not own the copyright for the story anymore, but they can make the same story again with a different perspective.
Examples Of Spiritual Sequels in Indian Cinema
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022) & 3 (2024): While starring Kartik Aaryan, these films are not direct sequels to the 2007 Bhool Bhulaiyaa. They are considered spiritual sequels as they feature new characters (or different incarnations) in a new, haunted storyline, yet share the same comedy-horror vibe.
Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh (2016): The lead character in the movie is Vidya Balan, and there is no link between this movie and its predecessor, Kahaani, released in 2012.
Vadh 2 (2026): A spiritual sequel to the 2022 thriller Vadh, continuing the theme of intense, realistic drama focused on ordinary people in ethical dilemmas, but with a completely new narrative.
Bad Newz (2024): Marketed as a spiritual successor to Good Newwz (2019), it explores a similar chaotic, modern relationship theme with a new set of characters and a different plot.
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