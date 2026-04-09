ETV Bharat / entertainment

What Is A 'Spiritual Sequel'? Cocktail 2 And These Bollywood Films Offer The Perfect Example

Hyderabad: The upcoming film Cocktail 2, directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Dinesh Vijan, is all set to hit theatres on June 19, 2026. The film, which is being described as a spiritual sequel to the 2012 hit Cocktail, has already created buzz among audiences because of its fresh cast.

Unlike other films which usually carry on with the storyline and cast of previous parts in their sequels, Cocktail 2 has chosen to introduce an entirely new cast and storyline with no connection to the previous instalment, with characters such as Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna.

What Is A Spiritual Sequel?

The concept of spiritual sequel refers to a movie which, although it does not continue with the storyline of the previous one, manages to capture the same essence, atmosphere, and theme that were responsible for the success of the former.

In other words, it seeks to provide viewers with a similar experience, only using different characters and plot lines while emphasising emotions like love, friendship, betrayal, or dramatic moments in their lives, without necessarily being connected to the plot of the original movie.

For instance, the upcoming movie Cocktail 2 aims at recreating the same modern romantic setting, high-end lifestyle, and emotional connections that made the original version successful, only this time adding an element of newness to it.

A Fresh Story With Familiar Vibes

Sources say that Cocktail 2 will revolve around a modern love triangle, much like its predecessor, but with more bold and contemporary characters. The film is expected to explore relationships in today's fast-changing urban lifestyle.

Rather than telling the same tale again, the aim is to recapture the emotions felt by audiences when viewing Cocktail. Such an effort allows greater freedom for filmmakers while benefiting from the recognition factor of the title itself.