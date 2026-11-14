ETV Bharat / entertainment

What Is A Self-Respect Marriage? All About The Ceremony Anirudh Ravichander And Kavya Maran Opted For

Hyderabad: Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner Kavya Maran recently got married in Greece on November 11. While pictures from their wedding have been widely shared on social media, the type of marriage ceremony they chose has also caught people’s attention. The couple opted for a self-respect marriage, a form of wedding that has its roots in Tamil Nadu’s social reform movement.

Soon after their wedding pictures surfaced online, several social media users started discussing the rituals followed by the couple. A picture showing Anirudh tying a chain around Kavya’s neck led to questions about whether they had chosen a self-respect marriage.

The speculation was later confirmed by Dr TRB Rajaa, IT Wing Secretary of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). In a post on X, he shared details about the ceremony and explained how the couple exchanged garlands and chains in the presence of their family members and friends.

Sharing details of the wedding, he wrote, "YES ... Kavya and Anirudh garlanded each other... #Thalaivar handed over a chain to Kavya and #Superstar handed over a chain to Anirudh... the bride and groom exchanged chains and a union of hearts was blessed by their friends and family."

What Is A Self-Respect Marriage?

A self-respect marriage is a form of wedding that came from the Self-Respect Movement started by social reformer Periyar E V Ramasamy in Tamil Nadu. The movement aimed to create an equal society by challenging caste discrimination, social inequality and traditional practices.

One of its important ideas was to give people the freedom to marry without following compulsory religious customs or depending on priests to conduct the ceremony. It also supported equal rights and respect between the bride and groom.

Unlike traditional Hindu weddings, a self-respect marriage does not require a priest or elaborate religious rituals. Instead, the bride and groom can declare their commitment to each other in front of witnesses. They may exchange garlands, rings or chains as a way of accepting each other as life partners.