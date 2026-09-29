ETV Bharat / entertainment

What Hanuman Ansh's Box Office Success Tells Us About Theatre Audiences According To Mirzapur Director

Mirzapur Director Gurmmeet Singh Reacts To Hanuman Ansh Box Office Success ( Photo: IANS, Film Poster )

Hyderabad: Director Gurmmeet Singh, known for helming the popular Mirzapur franchise, has reacted to the strong box office performance of Hanuman Ansh. The filmmaker said the success of the devotional drama, which is very different from his crime thriller Mirzapur: The Movie, shows that audiences are willing to watch films across genres when they connect with the content.

Speaking to a webloid, Gurmmeet Singh spoke about the success of both films and said, “It’s absolutely amazing considering that they are drastically different genres. It just puts so much faith in the cinegoers, confirming that as long as they like what they see, they will keep the cinema halls full.” Hanuman Ansh, directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, is inspired by the life and teachings of spiritual figure Neem Karoli Baba. The film follows Lakshman Das, who leaves his home after the death of his mother and later becomes the spiritual figure Neem Karoli Baba. Shobhinaw Satyaa plays the lead role in the film. The film, which was released in theatres on August 7, has reportedly performed strongly at the box office. According to the figures mentioned in the report, Hanuman Ansh has earned over Rs 300 crore net in India, while its worldwide gross collection has crossed Rs 400 crore. While speaking about Hanuman Ansh, Gurmmeet also reflected on the response to Mirzapur: The Movie. The film arrived in cinemas on September 4 and brought the popular Prime Video franchise to the big screen.