ETV Bharat / entertainment

What Do Yash And Shah Rukh Khan Have In Common Before Becoming Superstars?

Khan's television journey began in the late 1980s. His breakthrough came with Fauji in 1989, where he played army cadet Abhimanyu Rai. He went on to appear in shows such as Circus and Idiot before moving to Mumbai to pursue films. His debut in Deewana in 1992 launched a career that would eventually make him one of the biggest stars in Indian cinema.

That respect becomes even more interesting when you look at how similar their journeys have been. Long before Yash became the 'Rocking Star' of Kannada cinema (Sandalwood) and Shah Rukh became Bollywood's 'King Khan' both actors started out on television. Neither came from a traditional film family. Both had to build their careers from the ground up, moving from television and theatre to films and, eventually, to superstardom.

Hyderabad: When KGF: Chapter 1 and Shah Rukh Khan's Zero arrived in theatres on the same day in December 2018, the clash looked heavily tilted in favour of the Bollywood superstar. Yet, Yash's Kannada film went on to emerge as the bigger box-office success. Seven years later, however, Yash still speaks about Shah Rukh not as a rival, but as a "superstar" and a senior he continues to admire.

Yash followed a similar route. Born Naveen Kumar, he was involved in theatre and even worked backstage before making his television debut with Uttarayana in 2004. He later appeared in Nanda Gokula, Male Billu and Preeti Illada Mele. It was during Nanda Gokula that he met Radhika Pandit, who would later become his wife.

From television, Yash moved into films and found his breakthrough with Moggina Manasu in 2008. Unlike SRK, whose early films saw him embrace negative roles before becoming the face of romance, Yash took several years to establish himself as a bankable Kannada star. Films such as Googly, Raja Huli, Gajakesari, Mr. and Mrs. Ramachari, Masterpiece and Santhu Straight Forward steadily built his mass appeal.

Then came KGF: Chapter 1. Released on December 21, 2018, alongside SRK's Zero, the Prashanth Neel directorial changed the scale of Yash's career. Made in Kannada and released in multiple languages, KGF turned him into a pan-India star. Its sequel, KGF: Chapter 2, took that success even further and became the highest-grossing Kannada film worldwide.

The irony of the 2018 clash is not lost on Yash. In a recent interview, he recalled that he was still a fan of Shah Rukh and said they were a "small film" compared with SRK's much bigger release. When reminded that KGF had outperformed Zero, Yash refused to see the result as proof that he was now bigger than Shah Rukh. "He's a superstar," Yash said, adding, "The day I think I'm bigger than my seniors, uss din mera dukaan band." KGF may have won that particular battle, but for Yash, Shah Rukh remains the senior he looks up to.

Their careers have since reached remarkable heights. Shah Rukh became one of the most successful actors in Hindi cinema, moving from romance and drama to action with Pathaan and Jawan. Yash, meanwhile, went from being a popular Kannada star to one of the biggest faces of pan-India cinema. Both are now counted among the highest-paid actors in their respective industries.

And Yash could be entering another phase with Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. Directed by Geetu Mohandas and shot in Kannada and English, the film has a pan-world ambition and could take Yash's popularity beyond the Indian market. The film stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth and Tara Sutaria. Shah Rukh, meanwhile, is preparing for King, directed by Siddharth Anand and also starring Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Suhana Khan.