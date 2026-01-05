ETV Bharat / entertainment

What Connects Border 2 And Practical Magic 2? A surprising Link Between The Very Different Sequels

Hyderabad: At first glance, Border 2 and Practical Magic 2 feel like films from two completely different worlds. While there is a stark contrast between the two films, they do share a common link in that each one has a sequel due to their popularity gained over time. While they differ in the types of people the film caters to, they share similarities from when they were made. Border 2 and Practical Magic 2 are both a follow-up to movies produced in the late 1990s. And now their sequels are set to release in 2026.

Nearly 30 years after the original films came out, these sequels are returning to the big screen with familiar names and emotions, hoping to appeal to both old fans and new viewers.

Border 2 follows the legacy of J.P. Dutta's 1997 film Border. It was based on actual events that occurred during the Battle of Longewala in the 1971 Indo-Pakistani War, and featured an ensemble cast with Sunny Deol in a prominent role. The film's release gave way to the resurgence of patriotic films in Hindi cinema. The success of Border created a demand for other filmmakers to produce similar stories.