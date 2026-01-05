What Connects Border 2 And Practical Magic 2? A surprising Link Between The Very Different Sequels
Border 2 and Practical Magic 2 may differ in genre and industry, but both are long-awaited sequels to late-1990s favourites, releasing in 2026.
Hyderabad: At first glance, Border 2 and Practical Magic 2 feel like films from two completely different worlds. While there is a stark contrast between the two films, they do share a common link in that each one has a sequel due to their popularity gained over time. While they differ in the types of people the film caters to, they share similarities from when they were made. Border 2 and Practical Magic 2 are both a follow-up to movies produced in the late 1990s. And now their sequels are set to release in 2026.
Nearly 30 years after the original films came out, these sequels are returning to the big screen with familiar names and emotions, hoping to appeal to both old fans and new viewers.
Border 2 follows the legacy of J.P. Dutta's 1997 film Border. It was based on actual events that occurred during the Battle of Longewala in the 1971 Indo-Pakistani War, and featured an ensemble cast with Sunny Deol in a prominent role. The film's release gave way to the resurgence of patriotic films in Hindi cinema. The success of Border created a demand for other filmmakers to produce similar stories.
On January 23, 2026, Border 2 will have its world premiere. Anurag Singh dons the director's hat this time, while Sunny Deol returns with new faces Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. The movie continues to tell the story of the valour of Indian soldiers during war.
With a new generation of actors and updated filmmaking techniques, the makers aim to carry forward the emotion of the original film while making it relevant for today's audience.
Practical Magic 2, meanwhile, comes from a very different space. The original Practical Magic, released in 1998, starred Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman as sisters from a family of witches. The film did not make a big splash at the box office when it first released. However, over the years, it found a loyal fan base. Many viewers connected with its themes of sisterhood, love, and healing.
Scheduled to release on September 18, 2026, Practical Magic 2 brings back Sandra Bullock, Nicole Kidman, Dianne Wiest, and Stockard Channing. Directed by Susanne Bier, the sequel is based on Alice Hoffman's 2021 novel The Book of Magic, a sequel to the original novel. Like Border 2, it leans on nostalgia while trying to tell a fresh story for modern audiences.
