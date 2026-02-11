ETV Bharat / entertainment

'We'll Miss Govinda': Paresh Rawal Confirms Actor's Exit From Bhagam Bhag 2

Released in 2006, Bhagam Bhag was directed by Priyadarshan and starred Akshay Kumar, Govinda and Paresh Rawal in lead roles. The comedy thriller followed a theatre group that travels to London for a show but gets caught in a murder mystery and other chaos. The film became a cult favourite because of its funny scenes, confusion, and strong comic timing between the actors. Govinda and Akshay's chemistry was loved by audiences.

Hyderabad: After much speculation, Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal confirmed Govinda's exit from Bhagam Bhag 2. The actor shared the update in a recent conversation to a newswire and said that Manoj Bajpayee has joined the sequel instead. While fans are upset about Govinda's exit, Paresh said he is excited about the new pairing of Akshay Kumar and Manoj Bajpayee.

Now, two decades later, the sequel is finally happening. The rights of the film were recently acquired from Shemaroo Entertainment by Sarita Ashwin Varde of Roaring River Productions. She will be producing the sequel along with Shemaroo. The makers have promised that the new film will be "madder, crazier and funnier."

Speaking about Govinda's exit, Paresh confirmed the news and said, "I have genuinely no idea" when asked about the reason behind the decision. However, he added warmly, "We'll miss Govinda." His statement shows that there is no bad blood, but he himself does not know why the change happened. Manoj Bajpayee has now stepped into the project as one of the leads. Talking about the fresh combination, Paresh said, "It'll make for a different and unique combination." Fans are curious to see how Akshay Kumar and Manoj Bajpayee will perform together in a full comedy film.

Paresh also spilled the beans about his role in the sequel. He shared that he will be playing a double role in the film. Though he did not share much about the story, he said he is looking forward to it. In the past, double roles have added more confusion and fun in comedy films, so this news has increased curiosity.

Meanwhile, fans have taken to social media to express their disappointment about Govinda not returning. Many feel that the original trio should have stayed together. Govinda, who was one of the biggest stars of the 1990s, has been away from the big screen for some time now. His last film, Rangeela Raja (2019), where he also played a double role, did not do well at the box office.