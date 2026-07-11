ETV Bharat / entertainment

Well Known Singer S Janaki And Her Bollywood Connection

Hyderabad: Renowned singer S Janaki, who breathed her last at a hospital in Mysuru in Karnataka, had also sung several Bollywood songs. She thus had an association with the Hindi film industry.

Known as Janaki Amma, she has recorded over 48,000 songs in films, albums, television and radio, which includes solos, duets, chorus and title tracks in 20 Indian languages.

Among the music composers she worked include G Venkatesh, Arun Raghavan, G Ramanathan, Shankar-Jaikishan, G Satyam, Ilayaraja, Laxmikant-Pyarelal, and Bappi Lahiri. She also collaborated with some of India's most celebrated music composers across languages, such as AR Rahman and RD Burman, among others.