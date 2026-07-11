Well Known Singer S Janaki And Her Bollywood Connection
The versatile singer has sung songs in 20 Indian languages.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : July 11, 2026 at 10:46 PM IST
Hyderabad: Renowned singer S Janaki, who breathed her last at a hospital in Mysuru in Karnataka, had also sung several Bollywood songs. She thus had an association with the Hindi film industry.
Known as Janaki Amma, she has recorded over 48,000 songs in films, albums, television and radio, which includes solos, duets, chorus and title tracks in 20 Indian languages.
Among the music composers she worked include G Venkatesh, Arun Raghavan, G Ramanathan, Shankar-Jaikishan, G Satyam, Ilayaraja, Laxmikant-Pyarelal, and Bappi Lahiri. She also collaborated with some of India's most celebrated music composers across languages, such as AR Rahman and RD Burman, among others.
Her song 'Bol Bebi Bol, Rock and Roll', which she sang along with Kishore Kumar and Javed Jaffery from the movie 'Meri Jung' is extremely popular. She has sung songs in popular movies like Aakhri Raasta, Manzil and Tawaif.
The song 'Yaar Bina Chain Kaha Re' from the movie Saheb, which she sang along with Kishore Kumar, is remembered by movie buffs till date. Her songs with SP Balasubrahmanyam like Tere Sar Pe Mere, Toote Na Dil Ka, Tere Pyar Mein Hum, Teri Pyari Pyari are popular and strike a chord with cinema lovers.
S Janaki leaves behind a rich musical legacy, having recorded over 48,000 songs during an illustrious career spanning more than six decades.
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