ETV Bharat / entertainment

Welcome To The Jungle X Review: 'Paisa Vasool' Or 'Brain Rot'? Here's What Netizens Say About The Akshay Kumar Starrer

Another user shared, "Everyone expected it to be cringe, but surprise, it turns into Good Comedy. #WelcomeToTheJungle Rocked. Everyone was shocked."

One user wrote, "3 generations loving this movie. What an epic movie. I want more comedies in Bollywood. Go watch it in the theatre, only then can we expect such more welcome and Hera Pheri-type family movies."

Several users praised Akshay Kumar's comic timing and said the film brought back the feel of old Bollywood comedy films. Many also appreciated the large ensemble cast and the nostalgic connection with the Welcome franchise. At the same time, a section of viewers felt the story was crowded, and the comedy did not work throughout the film.

Hyderabad: Akshay Kumar's much-awaited comedy film Welcome To The Jungle finally hit theatres on June 26, and reactions on X have been mostly positive. Many viewers called it a fun family entertainer filled with comedy, action and several popular actors. However, some people also pointed out problems with the screenplay, humour and long runtime.

Praising Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty, another viewer posted, "#WelcomeToTheJungle is a full paisa vasool movie! #AkshayKumar's comic timing is superb, & his jugalbandi with #SunielShetty is outstanding. Other actors are okay, but the music is excellent! Rating: 3.5/5."

Disha Patani also received praise from fans. One user wrote, "@DishPatani completely owned her screen time in #WelcomeToTheJungle! From effortless comedic timing to stunning dance moves and sharp screen presence, she’s the ultimate entertainer. Every frame she’s in just lights up. So proud of her growth! Reel fire!"

Not everyone was impressed with the film. One viewer criticised the comedy and wrote, "#WelcomeToTheJungle is strictly for the audiences who enjoy nonsensical, illogical and FORCED COMEDY... Those expecting anything beyond that would be left disappointed. I was mentally exhausted in the second half, lol! A very expensive time-pass brain rot with no repeat value!"

Despite pointing out some flaws, another user said the film was still enjoyable because of the theatre experience. The post read, "The best thing about #WelcomeToTheJungle is you will see some flaws of the film, but the very next minute you will realise you are enjoying the film as well as everyone in the theatres. This one is a winner for sure. After a long time, I have seen this much laughter in cinemas."

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Welcome To The Jungle is the latest film in the popular Welcome franchise. The film stars Akshay Kumar along with Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, and Aftab Shivdasani.

Unlike the earlier Welcome films, which were mostly set in cities, the new film shifts the story to a jungle backdrop. The plot revolves around a fake film project and features a mix of comedy and action.

Before its release, the film received a UA 16+ certificate after 18 modifications by the censor board. These included the removal of references to Kashmir and changes to some scenes featuring Disha Patani and Jacqueline Fernandez. The film has a runtime of 2 hours, 44 minutes and 50 seconds.