ETV Bharat / entertainment

Welcome To The Jungle Trailer: Akshay Kumar Leads Bollywood's Biggest Comedy Ensemble

Hyderabad: The makers of the upcoming film Welcome To The Jungle have finally released the trailer on Thursday, June 11. The trailer gives fans a glimpse of the madness, comedy and confusion that awaits on the big screen. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the action comedy is the third instalment in the popular Welcome franchise and is scheduled to hit theatres on June 26.

Running for over four minutes, the trailer introduces viewers to a jungle unlike any other. The story revolves around a group of people who come together to make a film in the middle of a jungle. What begins as a movie shoot quickly turns into a series of hilarious situations, misunderstandings and unexpected challenges.

Akshay Kumar takes centre stage as a struggling actor whose career has seen better days. As the trailer progresses, he finds himself surrounded by a large cast of quirky characters, each adding to the chaos. The female actors in the film are shown competing with one another, while the trailer also takes a light-hearted dig at how actresses are often treated in the film industry.