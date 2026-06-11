Welcome To The Jungle Trailer: Akshay Kumar Leads Bollywood's Biggest Comedy Ensemble
The Welcome To The Jungle trailer promises chaos, comedy and nostalgia, with Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty's reunion emerging as its biggest highlight.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : June 11, 2026 at 1:59 PM IST
Hyderabad: The makers of the upcoming film Welcome To The Jungle have finally released the trailer on Thursday, June 11. The trailer gives fans a glimpse of the madness, comedy and confusion that awaits on the big screen. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the action comedy is the third instalment in the popular Welcome franchise and is scheduled to hit theatres on June 26.
Running for over four minutes, the trailer introduces viewers to a jungle unlike any other. The story revolves around a group of people who come together to make a film in the middle of a jungle. What begins as a movie shoot quickly turns into a series of hilarious situations, misunderstandings and unexpected challenges.
Akshay Kumar takes centre stage as a struggling actor whose career has seen better days. As the trailer progresses, he finds himself surrounded by a large cast of quirky characters, each adding to the chaos. The female actors in the film are shown competing with one another, while the trailer also takes a light-hearted dig at how actresses are often treated in the film industry.
One of the biggest highlights of the trailer is the reunion of Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty. Their chemistry and comic timing have already caught the attention of fans, reminding many of their iconic pairing in Hera Pheri. The trailer also includes a nostalgic reference to the famous Majnu Bhai moments from the original Welcome films.
Apart from Akshay and Suniel, the film also features Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Johny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Urvashi Rautela and Daler Mehendi, among others.
Packed with comedy, drama and larger-than-life characters, Welcome To The Jungle promises to deliver the trademark madness that the franchise is known for. Going by the trailer, audiences can expect a loud, entertaining and fun-filled family entertainer when the film arrives in cinemas later this month.