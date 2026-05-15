Welcome To The Jungle Teaser: Akshay Kumar Returns With Chaos, Madness And A Star-Studded Comedy Adventure
Akshay Kumar returns with Welcome To The Jungle, a comedy packed with chaos and a huge ensemble cast releasing June 26, 2026.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : May 15, 2026 at 2:51 PM IST
Hyderabad: Akshay Kumar is all set to bring back laughter, confusion and full-on entertainment with Welcome To The Jungle, the third installment in the popular Welcome franchise. The makers released the much-awaited teaser, giving audiences a glimpse into the madness that awaits. The teaser opens with larger-than-life visuals, dramatic background music and quick comic moments that perfectly match the franchise's signature style.
From wild action scenes to chaotic misunderstandings, the teaser promises complete family entertainment packed with humour. The visuals move rapidly through jungle setups, military-style sequences, explosions, comic chases and exaggerated action moments. Akshay appears in his familiar comic avatar that fans have loved for years. The teaser also highlights the huge ensemble cast, with several actors appearing in fast-paced moments filled with confusion and laughter. The overall vibe feels colourful, loud and unapologetically entertaining.
Sharing the teaser on Instagram, Akshay wrote, "Welcome the madness, Welcome the laughter, Welcome the crazy chaos, Welcome the wildest chapter of the Welcome universe." He also confirmed that the film will release in cinemas on June 26, 2026.
Directed by Ahmed Khan, Welcome To The Jungle features one of the biggest ensemble casts seen in a Bollywood comedy in recent years. Apart from Akshay Kumar, the film stars Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Arshad Warsi, Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez and Disha Patani among others. The film also marks the reunion of Akshay and Raveena on screen after more than two decades, which has added another layer of nostalgia for fans.
Another major highlight of the film is its music. According to reports, the makers are recreating iconic songs from the original Welcome, including Uncha Lamba Kad and the famous title track. The recreated versions are expected to keep the original fun spirit alive while adding a fresh modern touch for younger audiences. The film will reportedly feature four to five songs, combining nostalgic remakes with new original tracks.
The Welcome franchise has always enjoyed a cult following because of its slapstick comedy, memorable dialogues and unforgettable characters. The original 2007 film starring Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor and Paresh Rawal remains one of Bollywood's most loved comedy entertainers. With Welcome To The Jungle, the makers appear determined to recreate that same magic on a much bigger scale.
The film has reportedly been shot across multiple locations including Mumbai, Kashmir and parts of the UAE. Backed by A.A. Nadiadwala, Cape Of Good Films and Star Studios, the movie promises a mix of comedy, action, adventure and nostalgia. After the success of Bhooth Bangla, Akshay Kumar now seems ready to continue his strong run with another crowd-pleasing entertainer.