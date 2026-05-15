ETV Bharat / entertainment

Welcome To The Jungle Teaser: Akshay Kumar Returns With Chaos, Madness And A Star-Studded Comedy Adventure

Welcome To The Jungle Teaser ( Photo: Film Poster )

Hyderabad: Akshay Kumar is all set to bring back laughter, confusion and full-on entertainment with Welcome To The Jungle, the third installment in the popular Welcome franchise. The makers released the much-awaited teaser, giving audiences a glimpse into the madness that awaits. The teaser opens with larger-than-life visuals, dramatic background music and quick comic moments that perfectly match the franchise's signature style. From wild action scenes to chaotic misunderstandings, the teaser promises complete family entertainment packed with humour. The visuals move rapidly through jungle setups, military-style sequences, explosions, comic chases and exaggerated action moments. Akshay appears in his familiar comic avatar that fans have loved for years. The teaser also highlights the huge ensemble cast, with several actors appearing in fast-paced moments filled with confusion and laughter. The overall vibe feels colourful, loud and unapologetically entertaining. Sharing the teaser on Instagram, Akshay wrote, "Welcome the madness, Welcome the laughter, Welcome the crazy chaos, Welcome the wildest chapter of the Welcome universe." He also confirmed that the film will release in cinemas on June 26, 2026.