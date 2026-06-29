Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 4: Akshay Kumar's Film Crosses Rs 100 Cr Worldwide Despite Monday Drop
Akshay Kumar's action comedy film Welcome To The Jungle faces a major drop on Day 4; however, it has crossed Rs 100 crore worldwide.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : June 29, 2026 at 8:56 PM IST
Hyderabad: Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle witnessed a sharp drop at the box office on its first Monday after posting strong collections over the opening weekend. Despite the expected weekday decline, the comedy entertainer has achieved a major milestone by crossing the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide within four days of its release.
Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 4
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Welcome To The Jungle collected Rs 20 crore on Day 2 after opening with Rs 15.25 crore on Friday. The film showed further growth on Sunday, earning Rs 24.75 crore, making it the highest single-day collection so far.
On Day 4, the film has earned Rs 5.94 crore till Monday evening. Since the final figures are yet to be reported, the collection is expected to increase further with the remaining evening and night shows.
With the latest numbers, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 69.69 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 83.51 crore.
Box Office Breakdown
|Day
|Collection (India Net)
|Paid Premieres
|Rs 3.75 Cr
|Day 1
|Rs 15.25 Cr
|Day 2
|Rs 20 Cr
|Day 3
|Rs 24.75 Cr
|Day 4
|Rs 5.94 Cr (early estimates)
|Total
|Rs 69.69 Cr
Box Office Data Source: Sacnilk
Film Crosses Rs 100 Crore Worldwide
Even though collections slowed on Monday, Welcome To The Jungle has crossed an important milestone at the global box office. The film has earned Rs 16.95 crore from overseas markets, taking its worldwide gross collection to Rs 100.46 crore. The coming weekdays will now be important in deciding how well the film holds after its strong opening weekend.
About Welcome To The Jungle
Directed by Ahmed Khan, Welcome To The Jungle is the third instalment in the popular Welcome franchise. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi and Aftab Shivdasani.
The story follows Dr Ghungroo, played by Paresh Rawal, who creates a fake Rs 2,000-crore film project to expose an international cartel. Along with a group of unlikely companions, including Akshay Kumar's struggling actor, he sets off on a jungle adventure filled with comedy, action and unexpected twists.