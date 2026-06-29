ETV Bharat / entertainment

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 4: Akshay Kumar's Film Crosses Rs 100 Cr Worldwide Despite Monday Drop

Hyderabad: Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle witnessed a sharp drop at the box office on its first Monday after posting strong collections over the opening weekend. Despite the expected weekday decline, the comedy entertainer has achieved a major milestone by crossing the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide within four days of its release.

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 4

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Welcome To The Jungle collected Rs 20 crore on Day 2 after opening with Rs 15.25 crore on Friday. The film showed further growth on Sunday, earning Rs 24.75 crore, making it the highest single-day collection so far.

On Day 4, the film has earned Rs 5.94 crore till Monday evening. Since the final figures are yet to be reported, the collection is expected to increase further with the remaining evening and night shows.

With the latest numbers, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 69.69 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 83.51 crore.