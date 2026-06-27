Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 2: Akshay Kumar's Film Maintains Steady Run, Crosses Rs 30 Cr
Welcome To The Jungle collected over Rs 30 crore in India, maintaining a steady weekend run at the box office.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : June 27, 2026 at 8:59 PM IST
Hyderabad: Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle continued its run at the box office on Saturday after registering a good opening on Day 1. The comedy entertainer has maintained a steady pace on its second day and has already crossed the Rs 30 crore mark in India net collections, with the final Day 2 figures expected to increase further by the end of the day.
Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 2
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Welcome To The Jungle had collected Rs 3.75 crore from its paid premiere shows ahead of release. The film ended its first day with a final India net collection of Rs 15.25 crore.
As per the latest live estimates, the film has earned Rs 12.81 crore on Day 2 till Saturday evening. Since night shows are still left, the collection is expected to grow further.
With the paid premiere collections included, the film's total India net collection now stands at Rs 31.81 crore, while its India gross collection has reached Rs 37.92 crore. Sunday's business will now be important as the film looks to post a strong opening weekend.
Box Office Breakdown
|Day
|Collection (India Net)
|Paid Premieres
|Rs 3.75 Cr
|Day 1
|Rs 15.25 Cr
|Day 2
|Rs 12.81 Cr (early estimates)
|Total
|Rs 31.81 Cr
Box Office Data Source: Sacnilk
Film Maintains Steady Weekend Momentum
The Ahmed Khan directorial opened well on Friday and has managed to hold its collections on Saturday. The film's family-friendly comedy, action and star-studded cast are expected to help attract more audiences over the weekend. Now the Sunday's performance will be closely watched as it could give the film a solid three-day opening total if the current trend continues.
About Welcome To The Jungle
Directed by Ahmed Khan, Welcome To The Jungle is the third instalment in the popular Welcome franchise. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi and Aftab Shivdasani in key roles.
The story follows Dr Ghungroo, played by Paresh Rawal, who stages a fake Rs 2,000-crore film project to uncover an international cartel. What follows is a mix of comedy, action and chaos as an unlikely team heads into the jungle for an adventure full of unexpected twists.
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