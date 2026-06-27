ETV Bharat / entertainment

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 2: Akshay Kumar's Film Maintains Steady Run, Crosses Rs 30 Cr

Hyderabad: Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle continued its run at the box office on Saturday after registering a good opening on Day 1. The comedy entertainer has maintained a steady pace on its second day and has already crossed the Rs 30 crore mark in India net collections, with the final Day 2 figures expected to increase further by the end of the day.

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 2

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Welcome To The Jungle had collected Rs 3.75 crore from its paid premiere shows ahead of release. The film ended its first day with a final India net collection of Rs 15.25 crore.

As per the latest live estimates, the film has earned Rs 12.81 crore on Day 2 till Saturday evening. Since night shows are still left, the collection is expected to grow further.

With the paid premiere collections included, the film's total India net collection now stands at Rs 31.81 crore, while its India gross collection has reached Rs 37.92 crore. Sunday's business will now be important as the film looks to post a strong opening weekend.