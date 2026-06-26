Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar's Film Heads Towards Rs 20 Crore Opening
Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle is expected to touch or cross Rs 20 crore at the box office in India on its opening day.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : June 26, 2026 at 8:50 PM IST
Hyderabad: Akshay Kumar's much-awaited comedy film Welcome To The Jungle has opened on a good note at the Indian box office. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the third film in the Welcome franchise hit theatres on Friday after holding paid premiere shows on Thursday. The film has recorded a decent opening and is expected to see further growth through the evening and night shows.
Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 1
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Welcome To The Jungle collected Rs 3.75 crore from its paid premiere shows on Thursday. On its official opening day, the film had earned Rs 10.26 crore in India net collections by Friday evening.
With the paid premiere earnings included, the film's total India net collection stands at Rs 14.01 crore, while its India gross collection has reached Rs 16.61 crore. Since the final numbers for Friday are yet to come, the film's Day 1 collection is expected to touch Rs 20 crore or even go beyond that.
The film is currently running in 9,424 shows across the country. It recorded 11 per cent occupancy during the morning shows, which improved to 26.85 per cent in the afternoon, showing positive growth as the day progressed. Evening and night shows are expected to add more to the opening-day total.
For comparison, Akshay Kumar's previous release, Bhooth Bangla, opened with Rs 12.25 crore in India net collections from regular shows. Including its paid premieres of Rs 3.75 crore, the film registered a Rs 16 crore opening. Before that, Jolly LLB 3 had opened with Rs 12.50 crore.
About Welcome To The Jungle
Directed by Ahmed Khan, Welcome To The Jungle features a large ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi and Aftab Shivdasani.
The film follows Dr Ghungroo, played by Paresh Rawal, who creates a fake Rs 2,000-crore film project as part of a mission to expose an international cartel. He gathers a group of unusual people, including Akshay Kumar's struggling actor, leading to a series of action-packed and comedy-filled adventures in the jungle.
Presented by A.A. Nadiadwala, Cape of Good Films and Star Studio18 in association with Seeta Films and Rakesh Dang, Welcome To The Jungle released in cinemas worldwide on June 26, 2026.
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