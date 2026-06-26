ETV Bharat / entertainment

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar's Film Heads Towards Rs 20 Crore Opening

Hyderabad: Akshay Kumar's much-awaited comedy film Welcome To The Jungle has opened on a good note at the Indian box office. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the third film in the Welcome franchise hit theatres on Friday after holding paid premiere shows on Thursday. The film has recorded a decent opening and is expected to see further growth through the evening and night shows.

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 1

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Welcome To The Jungle collected Rs 3.75 crore from its paid premiere shows on Thursday. On its official opening day, the film had earned Rs 10.26 crore in India net collections by Friday evening.

With the paid premiere earnings included, the film's total India net collection stands at Rs 14.01 crore, while its India gross collection has reached Rs 16.61 crore. Since the final numbers for Friday are yet to come, the film's Day 1 collection is expected to touch Rs 20 crore or even go beyond that.