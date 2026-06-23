Welcome To The Jungle Advance Booking Begins: Akshay Kumar's Film Expected To Open Around Rs 25 Crore
Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle has opened advance bookings, with trade estimates projecting an opening in the Rs 22-26 crore range.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : June 23, 2026 at 2:47 PM IST
Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar's upcoming comedy entertainer Welcome To The Jungle has opened its advance bookings ahead of its worldwide theatrical release on June 26. The makers have also confirmed paid preview shows on June 25, allowing audiences to watch the film a day before its official release.
The paid previews will begin from 7:30 pm onwards on June 25. Interestingly, Welcome To The Jungle is Akshay Kumar's second film this year after the horror comedy film Bhooth Bangla, which reportedly earned Rs 3.65 crore net through paid previews.
While paid previews were traditionally used to generate early audience feedback and word-of-mouth, they have increasingly become an important box-office strategy. Trade analysts note that preview collections are now often included in a film's opening-day business to help boost the overall first-day total.
Industry trackers are currently expecting Welcome To The Jungle to take an opening in the Rs 22 crore to Rs 26 crore range. The addition of paid previews could further strengthen the film's day-one numbers if advance bookings gather momentum over the next few days.
The film has been cleared with a runtime of 2 hours and 28 minutes and serves as the third instalment in the popular Welcome franchise.
Directed by Ahmed Khan, Welcome To The Jungle features a massive ensemble cast led by Akshay Kumar. The film also stars Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Aftab Shivdasani and several others.
The film follows Dr Ghungroo (played by Paresh Rawal), who fakes a massive Rs 2,000-crore film as a cover-up to find a hidden international cartel. To shoot his action-packed fake movie, he rounds up a hilarious, mismatched crew, including a struggling "flop hero" played by Akshay Kumar. Together, they journey into the uncharted wild for real stunts, leading to non-stop chaos and undercover comedy.
Presented by A.A. Nadiadwala, Cape of Good Films and Star Studio18 in association with Seeta Films and Rakesh Dang, the film is produced by Firoz A. Nadiadwallah, Rakesh Dang and Vedant Vikaas Baali. Welcome To The Jungle is scheduled to release in cinemas worldwide on June 26, 2026.