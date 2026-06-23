ETV Bharat / entertainment

Welcome To The Jungle Advance Booking Begins: Akshay Kumar's Film Expected To Open Around Rs 25 Crore

Welcome To The Jungle Advance Booking Begins ( Photo: Film Poster )

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar's upcoming comedy entertainer Welcome To The Jungle has opened its advance bookings ahead of its worldwide theatrical release on June 26. The makers have also confirmed paid preview shows on June 25, allowing audiences to watch the film a day before its official release. The paid previews will begin from 7:30 pm onwards on June 25. Interestingly, Welcome To The Jungle is Akshay Kumar's second film this year after the horror comedy film Bhooth Bangla, which reportedly earned Rs 3.65 crore net through paid previews. While paid previews were traditionally used to generate early audience feedback and word-of-mouth, they have increasingly become an important box-office strategy. Trade analysts note that preview collections are now often included in a film's opening-day business to help boost the overall first-day total.