Welcome To The Jungle Advance Booking: Akshay Kumar's Film Earns Over Rs 1 Cr; Can It Top Bhooth Bangla Before Release?
Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle has earned nearly Rs 1.9 crore in advance bookings, surpassing Bhooth Bangla's early pace but trailing its preview record.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : June 24, 2026 at 9:01 PM IST
Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar's upcoming comedy entertainer, Welcome To The Jungle, is showing strong momentum at the box office even before its release. The film is the latest instalment in the popular Welcome franchise and has generated considerable buzz among audiences.
According to data shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, Welcome To The Jungle has earned Rs 1.89 crore in advance bookings for its opening day, including revenue from paid preview shows and block bookings. The makers have scheduled paid preview screenings from 7:30 PM onwards on June 25.
Advance bookings for the preview shows opened on June 22, while ticket sales for regular shows began on June 23. The strategy is aimed at building pre-release excitement and boosting the film's opening-day collections.
The release model is similar to the one used by Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla, which emerged as a box-office success earlier this year. Under this strategy, collections from Thursday evening preview shows are added to Friday's opening-day earnings, helping films register stronger opening numbers.
So far, Welcome To The Jungle has collected around Rs 1.1 crore from regular Day 1 advance bookings, while paid preview shows have contributed nearly Rs 80 lakh. Combined with block bookings, the film's total advance booking collection currently stands at Rs 1.89 crore.
Based on available trade data, Welcome To The Jungle is tracking ahead of Bhooth Bangla's early advance booking pace at a similar stage before release. However, it still has a long way to go before matching the latter's preview-show record.
Bhooth Bangla had earned Rs 3.65 crore from its paid preview screenings alone. In comparison, Welcome To The Jungle has so far generated around Rs 80 lakh from preview bookings, meaning it will require a substantial surge in ticket sales over the next day to challenge that benchmark.
Directed by Ahmed Khan, Welcome To The Jungle features one of the biggest ensemble casts. The film stars Akshay Kumar alongside Raveena Tandon, Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade and Aftab Shivdasani. The cast also includes Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Lara Dutta, Urvashi Rautela, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda.
The film follows Dr Ghungroo (played by Paresh Rawal), who fakes a massive Rs 2,000-crore film as a cover-up to find a hidden international cartel. To shoot his action-packed fake movie, he rounds up a hilarious, mismatched crew, including a struggling "flop hero" played by Akshay Kumar. Together, they journey into the uncharted wild for real stunts, leading to non-stop chaos and undercover comedy.
Presented by A.A. Nadiadwala, Cape of Good Films and Star Studio18 in association with Seeta Films and Rakesh Dang, the film is produced by Firoz A. Nadiadwala, Rakesh Dang and Vedant Vikaas Baali. Welcome To The Jungle is scheduled to release in cinemas worldwide on June 26, 2026.