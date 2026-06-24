ETV Bharat / entertainment

Welcome To The Jungle Advance Booking: Akshay Kumar's Film Earns Over Rs 1 Cr; Can It Top Bhooth Bangla Before Release?

Welcome To The Jungle Advance Booking ( Photo: Film poster )

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar's upcoming comedy entertainer, Welcome To The Jungle, is showing strong momentum at the box office even before its release. The film is the latest instalment in the popular Welcome franchise and has generated considerable buzz among audiences. According to data shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, Welcome To The Jungle has earned Rs 1.89 crore in advance bookings for its opening day, including revenue from paid preview shows and block bookings. The makers have scheduled paid preview screenings from 7:30 PM onwards on June 25. Advance bookings for the preview shows opened on June 22, while ticket sales for regular shows began on June 23. The strategy is aimed at building pre-release excitement and boosting the film's opening-day collections. The release model is similar to the one used by Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla, which emerged as a box-office success earlier this year. Under this strategy, collections from Thursday evening preview shows are added to Friday's opening-day earnings, helping films register stronger opening numbers.