ETV Bharat / entertainment

Welcome Actor Mushtaq Khan Dies At 56, Comedian Sunil Pal Pays Tribute

Hyderabad: Veteran actor Mushtaq Khan, known for his roles in films such as Welcome, Aashiqui, Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, passed away on September 24. He was 56 years old.

Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) president BN Tiwari confirmed to news agency ANI that Khan breathed his last on Thursday.

Mushtaq Khan had reportedly been undergoing treatment for liver cancer and was admitted to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai after his health worsened. He had been in the hospital for around 15 days. According to reports, the actor was first diagnosed with cancer around five years ago, and the disease had recently returned.

The exact details surrounding his death are awaited, as his family is yet to issue an official statement. His funeral is expected to take place on September 25.

Comedian Sunil Pal paid tribute to the late actor on social media. Sharing a picture of Mushtaq Khan on his Instagram Story, he wrote, “RIP Mushtaq Khan sahab.”