Welcome Actor Mushtaq Khan Dies At 56, Comedian Sunil Pal Pays Tribute
Veteran actor Mushtaq Khan, known for Welcome, Aashiqui and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, died at 56 after battling liver cancer.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 24, 2026 at 8:57 PM IST
Hyderabad: Veteran actor Mushtaq Khan, known for his roles in films such as Welcome, Aashiqui, Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, passed away on September 24. He was 56 years old.
Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) president BN Tiwari confirmed to news agency ANI that Khan breathed his last on Thursday.
Mushtaq Khan had reportedly been undergoing treatment for liver cancer and was admitted to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai after his health worsened. He had been in the hospital for around 15 days. According to reports, the actor was first diagnosed with cancer around five years ago, and the disease had recently returned.
The exact details surrounding his death are awaited, as his family is yet to issue an official statement. His funeral is expected to take place on September 25.
Comedian Sunil Pal paid tribute to the late actor on social media. Sharing a picture of Mushtaq Khan on his Instagram Story, he wrote, “RIP Mushtaq Khan sahab.”
Mushtaq Khan’s film journey
Mushtaq Khan began his acting career in 1980 with Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyoon Aata Hai, in which he appeared in a small role. He went on to work in several films during the 1980s, including Thodisi Bewafaii, Kaalia and Kabzaa.
He became more familiar to Hindi film audiences in the 1990s and continued to play supporting roles in several popular films. His filmography included Aashiqui, Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin, Sadak, Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke, Chaahat, Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, Hera Pheri, Jodi No. 1, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Welcome, Welcome Back, Rowdy Rathore, Khiladi 786, Stree, Bharat, Badhaai Do, Gadar 2, Stree 2, Baby John and Luv Ki Arrange Marriage.
Mushtaq Khan was especially remembered for his role in Welcome, where he played a disabled hockey player. He also appeared as Gul Khan in Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and reprised the role in Gadar 2, which was released nearly two decades after the first film.
Apart from films, Mushtaq Khan also worked in television. He appeared in shows such as Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, where he played Baldev Tripathi, and Adaalat.
In November 2024, the actor was reportedly abducted after travelling to Uttar Pradesh for an event. He was allegedly held captive for a day and later managed to escape. The incident had made headlines at the time.
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