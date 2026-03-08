ETV Bharat / entertainment

Welcome 4 Script Work Begins; Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor, Paresh Rawal Likely To Reprise Roles - Reports

A source close to the development told a newswire that the writing team has been working on the story for some time. "Firoz and his team of writers have been writing the script for Welcome 4. It is in the advanced stages now," the source said. The source added that the characters of Uday Shetty, Majnu Bhai and Dr Ghungroo will be woven naturally into the story, though the plot will be completely new.

Hyderabad: The popular comedy franchise Welcome may soon bring back its most loved characters, as reports suggest that work has begun on the fourth instalment. Producer Firoz A Nadiadwala has reportedly started developing the script for Welcome 4, which could see actors Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor, and Paresh Rawal returning to reprise their roles.

Interestingly, Rawal will also be seen in the upcoming third instalment of the franchise, Welcome to the Jungle. However, reports say he will not play Dr Ghungroo in that film. Instead, he will appear in a different role.

Welcome to the Jungle, which serves as the third film in the franchise, is scheduled to release in theatres on June 26. The film is currently nearing completion, with only one song left to be shot.

The Welcome franchise has been one of Bollywood's most popular comedy films since the release of its first film in 2007. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the first movie followed Dubai-based don Uday Shetty and his brother Majnu Bhai as they attempted to marry off their sister while hiding their criminal background. The film combined crime, chaos and comedy, making it a huge hit with audiences. The movie also featured Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Mallika Sherawat, and the late Feroz Khan in one of his final roles.

The second film, Welcome Back, continued the story with a new setting but retained the comic tone that made the first film successful. It once again featured Uday Shetty, Majnu Bhai and Dr Ghungroo in a chaotic comedy filled with exaggerated action and humorous villains.

It has also been reported that the makers are planning to introduce new antagonists in Welcome 4. Unlike other antagonists, the new ones are said to be comic dons who are known for their funny antics and timing. Several leading actors are reportedly being considered for these roles.