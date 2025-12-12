ETV Bharat / entertainment

Weeks Before Her Mysterious Death, Parveen Babi Sent Gifts Home To Junagadh, Reveals College Friend

Hemant said that Parveen suffered from a serious mental illness during her later years in Mumbai. At that time, a well-known doctor from Junagadh, Dr. J. A. Nanavati, had travelled specially to Mumbai to treat her. He stayed there for about fifteen days and looked after her with great care.

Junagadh, Gujarat: Parveen Babi, the famous actress of Bollywood, inspires many people even after so many years of her death through her body of work. A good example of this is Hemant Nanavati, Parveen's friend from college, who shared some memories with ETV Bharat. Despite her bold image in movies, he tells the truth about how she was different in real life.

When Dr. Nanavati returned to Junagadh after completing her treatment, Parveen sent gifts for her relatives back home in Junagadh, where she belonged to. The actor had not forgotten her old acquaintances and wanted to express her love and deep admiration through the gifts.

Friend Reveals How Parveen Babi Remembered Her Junagadh Roots (Photo: Hemant Nanavati)

But soon after, sad news of her death arrived. Parveen Babi's death shocked not only Bollywood but also everyone in Junagadh who knew her. She passed away in Mumbai on January 20, 2005, under mysterious circumstances. The mystery of her death continues even today. After her death, it became known that she had donated a large part of her assets to the St. Xavier's Trust.

Parveen Babi had a life that was full of excitement and disappointment at the same time. She was born into the Royal Family of Junagadh. She attended the Government Girls High School there followed by St. Xavier's College in Ahmedabad, where she met her junior Hemant.

Her beauty, along with her self-confidence, drew attention from people quickly. Soon after arriving in Mumbai, she joined the film industry in Bollywood and became one of the most popular actresses of her time. She worked alongside many of the most popular actors of that period and starred in many successful films like Kaala Sona, Amar Akbar Anthony, Suhaag, and others. Parveen, despite her accomplishments, never married.