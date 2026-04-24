ETV Bharat / entertainment

Lawrence Of Punjab OTT Release Banned; Centre Informs Punjab And Haryana High Court, Case Closed

Chandigarh: The web series Lawrence of Punjab will not be released on OTT platform ZEE5 after the Central Government imposed a ban on its streaming. The matter was placed before the Punjab and Haryana High Court, after which the legal position became clear and the case was settled.

According to official submissions in court, the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued clear directions to ZEE5 not to stream the series. The Centre informed the High Court that an advisory had already been sent to the platform, ensuring that the content would not be released.

The case was initiated through a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring. In his petition, Warring sought a complete ban on the series and argued that it could negatively impact society and promote gangster culture.