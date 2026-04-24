Lawrence Of Punjab OTT Release Banned; Centre Informs Punjab And Haryana High Court, Case Closed
Centre bans OTT release of Lawrence of Punjab on ZEE5; informs Punjab and Haryana High Court, leading to case disposal after Raja Warring withdraws petition.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : April 24, 2026 at 2:54 PM IST
Chandigarh: The web series Lawrence of Punjab will not be released on OTT platform ZEE5 after the Central Government imposed a ban on its streaming. The matter was placed before the Punjab and Haryana High Court, after which the legal position became clear and the case was settled.
According to official submissions in court, the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued clear directions to ZEE5 not to stream the series. The Centre informed the High Court that an advisory had already been sent to the platform, ensuring that the content would not be released.
The case was initiated through a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring. In his petition, Warring sought a complete ban on the series and argued that it could negatively impact society and promote gangster culture.
I could not stay silent while Punjab’s name was being dragged into gangster glorification.— Amarinder Singh Raja Warring (@RajaBrar_INC) April 24, 2026
I filed a PIL with the Honourable Punjab and Haryana High Court and wrote to PM @narendramodi ji demanding a ban on the series ‘Lawrence of Punjab’, because this is about our youth, our… pic.twitter.com/7P2fT3ezYw
Sharing the update on social media platform X, Warring said, "I could not stay silent while Punjab’s name was being dragged into gangster glorification. I filed a PIL with the Honourable Punjab and Haryana High Court and wrote to PM @narendramodi ji demanding a ban on the series ‘Lawrence of Punjab’, because this is about our youth, our identity, and the soul of Punjab. The release of this content has now been stopped. Punjab is not a gangster culture. Punjab is about courage, hard work, and self-respect!"
During the hearing, Warring’s counsel, advocate Nikhil Ghai, argued that if the series had been released, it could have disturbed law and order in the state. He told the court that the content allegedly attempts to glorify gangsters, which could have a harmful effect, especially on young viewers.
Taking note of the Centre’s stand that the series had already been blocked from release, the High Court disposed of the matter. Following this, Warring withdrew his petition, as his primary demand had been fulfilled.
The web series had already been facing criticism even before its release. Several groups and individuals had raised objections, claiming that the storyline might project gangster culture in a positive light and influence the youth in a negative way.