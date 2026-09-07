ETV Bharat / entertainment

'We Want To Reconnect J&K With World Cinema': IFFJK 2026 Opens In Srinagar With 135 Films From Across The Globe

First International Film Festival of Jammu and Kashmir begins in Srinagar ( ETV Bharat )

Srinagar: The ceremonial opening of the first International Film Festival of Jammu and Kashmir was held on Monday at INOX Srinagar, launching a four-day celebration of cinema that brings filmmakers, actors, technicians, academics and film enthusiasts from India and abroad to the Union territory.

Held from September 7 to 10 under the theme "Rang-e-Cinema," the inaugural festival features 135 films selected from international entries, including more than 60 foreign films, and seeks to revive Jammu and Kashmir's long-standing relationship with the world of cinema.

While speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the event, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo said the festival was designed not only as a celebration of films but as an opportunity to rebuild Jammu and Kashmir's links with the global film industry.

"As you all know, the first ever International Film Festival of Jammu and Kashmir is starting today. It will be a four-day festival from 7th to 10th of September," Dulloo said at INOX.

He said the response from filmmakers had been overwhelming.

"When we were inviting entries for screening in this festival, we got an overwhelming response. There were responses from 80 countries. Entries were received. Then after screening and considering the availability of the time, 135 entries were shortlisted," he said.

Dulloo said the selected films include more than 60 international productions, giving audiences in Jammu and Kashmir an opportunity to experience stories and filmmaking traditions from around the world.

"This is an opportunity to connect. In fact, I would say reconnect Jammu and Kashmir with the world of cinema," he said.

The festival also has a larger ambition: to bring filmmakers back to the Valley, not merely as visitors but as creators looking for locations, stories and partnerships.

First International Film Festival of Jammu and Kashmir begins in Srinagar (ETV Bharat)

Dulloo said the administration wants to invite the film industry from India and abroad to explore Jammu and Kashmir's culture, cuisine, heritage and landscapes, with the aim of making the region a prominent film shooting destination once again.

The festival will also put the spotlight on local talent.

Dulloo said Jammu and Kashmir's young people could find opportunities in several areas of the film industry, including photography, direction, technical work, acting, music and lyric writing.

"So, this is a win-win situation for both cinema and Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

The festival formally opens at SKICC, Srinagar, at 6:30 pm today, while the ceremonial opening at INOX is followed by the festival's first screening.

The opening film is "Dead Dog," directed by Sarah Francis of Lebanon. The film is part of the International Competition section and is scheduled for a 1 pm screening at INOX Srinagar.

The programme then expands across Srinagar, Jammu and Gulmarg, with screenings at SKICC, INOX Srinagar and WAVES Jammu.

The festival programme combines feature films, short films, documentaries, hybrid documentaries, special screenings and international competition entries. It also includes masterclasses, panel discussions and in-conversation sessions.

Day 1: Monday - The Launch

The first day is centred on the ceremonial launch and the opening film.

"Dead Dog" from Lebanon, directed by Sarah Francis, opens the screening programme at INOX Srinagar.

The main opening ceremony takes place at SKICC at 6:30 pm, marking the formal beginning of the four-day festival.

The opening day sets the tone for a programme that moves between international cinema, Indian films and stories rooted in Jammu and Kashmir.

Day 2: Tuesday - From Sriram Raghavan to Kashmiri stories

Tuesday brings one of the festival's busiest programmes, with screenings across SKICC, INOX Srinagar and WAVES Jammu.

At SKICC Screen 1, the morning begins with short films including "The Last Rites" from Malaysia, "Sudden Rise" and "And the God who is close" from Iran, "Stone Beach" from Portugal, "Tugas Sedih Yang Panjang" and "The Stiff Fingers" from Indonesia, and "Somos Agua (We Are Water)" from Mexico.

The documentary and hybrid documentary section includes "Painted Memories," "Ricard Dance" and "The Scientist Who Runs at Night."

The 4 pm slot features "Arifa" in the J&K Select section, alongside films such as "Promesse sacrée," "Room at the Farm (Khooh Waala Ghar)" and "Ancessao."