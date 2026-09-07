'We Want To Reconnect J&K With World Cinema': IFFJK 2026 Opens In Srinagar With 135 Films From Across The Globe
The four-day film festival brings together filmmakers, actors and technicians from across India and abroad.
Published : September 7, 2026 at 3:46 PM IST
Srinagar: The ceremonial opening of the first International Film Festival of Jammu and Kashmir was held on Monday at INOX Srinagar, launching a four-day celebration of cinema that brings filmmakers, actors, technicians, academics and film enthusiasts from India and abroad to the Union territory.
Held from September 7 to 10 under the theme "Rang-e-Cinema," the inaugural festival features 135 films selected from international entries, including more than 60 foreign films, and seeks to revive Jammu and Kashmir's long-standing relationship with the world of cinema.
While speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the event, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo said the festival was designed not only as a celebration of films but as an opportunity to rebuild Jammu and Kashmir's links with the global film industry.
"As you all know, the first ever International Film Festival of Jammu and Kashmir is starting today. It will be a four-day festival from 7th to 10th of September," Dulloo said at INOX.
Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir: J&K Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo says, "As you all know, the first-ever International Film Festival of Jammu and Kashmir is starting today. It will be a four-day festival, from September 7 to 10. When we invited entries for screening at the film… pic.twitter.com/snAgNI2QPc— IANS (@ians_india) September 7, 2026
He said the response from filmmakers had been overwhelming.
"When we were inviting entries for screening in this festival, we got an overwhelming response. There were responses from 80 countries. Entries were received. Then after screening and considering the availability of the time, 135 entries were shortlisted," he said.
Dulloo said the selected films include more than 60 international productions, giving audiences in Jammu and Kashmir an opportunity to experience stories and filmmaking traditions from around the world.
"This is an opportunity to connect. In fact, I would say reconnect Jammu and Kashmir with the world of cinema," he said.
The festival also has a larger ambition: to bring filmmakers back to the Valley, not merely as visitors but as creators looking for locations, stories and partnerships.
Dulloo said the administration wants to invite the film industry from India and abroad to explore Jammu and Kashmir's culture, cuisine, heritage and landscapes, with the aim of making the region a prominent film shooting destination once again.
The festival will also put the spotlight on local talent.
Dulloo said Jammu and Kashmir's young people could find opportunities in several areas of the film industry, including photography, direction, technical work, acting, music and lyric writing.
"So, this is a win-win situation for both cinema and Jammu and Kashmir," he said.
The festival formally opens at SKICC, Srinagar, at 6:30 pm today, while the ceremonial opening at INOX is followed by the festival's first screening.
INOX Srinagar is ready for its cinematic moment.— IFFJK (@iffjk26) September 6, 2026
The screens are set, the venue is coming alive, and the countdown to IFFJK 2026 is almost over.
Tomorrow, experience the magic of cinema as the festival opens with DEAD DOG at 1 PM on Screen 1.
📍 Location: INOX Srinagar
📅… pic.twitter.com/RAHzFmQdrR
The opening film is "Dead Dog," directed by Sarah Francis of Lebanon. The film is part of the International Competition section and is scheduled for a 1 pm screening at INOX Srinagar.
The programme then expands across Srinagar, Jammu and Gulmarg, with screenings at SKICC, INOX Srinagar and WAVES Jammu.
The festival programme combines feature films, short films, documentaries, hybrid documentaries, special screenings and international competition entries. It also includes masterclasses, panel discussions and in-conversation sessions.
Day 1: Monday - The Launch
The first day is centred on the ceremonial launch and the opening film.
"Dead Dog" from Lebanon, directed by Sarah Francis, opens the screening programme at INOX Srinagar.
The main opening ceremony takes place at SKICC at 6:30 pm, marking the formal beginning of the four-day festival.
The opening day sets the tone for a programme that moves between international cinema, Indian films and stories rooted in Jammu and Kashmir.
Day 2: Tuesday - From Sriram Raghavan to Kashmiri stories
Tuesday brings one of the festival's busiest programmes, with screenings across SKICC, INOX Srinagar and WAVES Jammu.
At SKICC Screen 1, the morning begins with short films including "The Last Rites" from Malaysia, "Sudden Rise" and "And the God who is close" from Iran, "Stone Beach" from Portugal, "Tugas Sedih Yang Panjang" and "The Stiff Fingers" from Indonesia, and "Somos Agua (We Are Water)" from Mexico.
The documentary and hybrid documentary section includes "Painted Memories," "Ricard Dance" and "The Scientist Who Runs at Night."
The 4 pm slot features "Arifa" in the J&K Select section, alongside films such as "Promesse sacrée," "Room at the Farm (Khooh Waala Ghar)" and "Ancessao."
The evening screening at SKICC is "In the Name of Fire," directed by Abhilash Sharma.
At INOX, the international programme continues with "Promised Sky," a France-Qatar-Tunisia production directed by Erige Sehiri.
The venue will also screen special presentations of "Laila Majnu" and "Mirzapur."
At INOX Screen 2, audiences can watch international documentaries including "To the West, in Zapata" from Cuba and "Aboard Paban's Boat," alongside a series of French short films.
The evening programme includes "Venkya," "Goolar Ke Phool (The Cluster Fig Flowers)" and "Gülizar."
WAVES Jammu will also host international films, including the Uzbekistan production "The Song Sustxotin" and a selection featuring films from Russia, Armenia, Estonia, Brazil, Kazakhstan, China, Uruguay, Germany, Italy, Morocco, Argentina and Canada.
The festival's non-screening programme brings several prominent names from Indian cinema to Srinagar.
Director and screenwriter Sriram Raghavan will lead a masterclass on direction and screenplay writing titled "The Trouble with Fairy-tale Endings."
Cinematographer and filmmaker Anil Mehta will participate in an in-conversation session on cinematography, "Deconstructing Visual Subtext."
Other major personalities appearing across the festival include editor and director Rabi Ranjan Maitra, actor and director Chittaranjan Tripathy, and production mixer and sound designer Baylon Fonseca.
The sessions are designed to give students and emerging filmmakers direct access to established professionals.
Day 3: Wednesday - Kashmiri cinema takes centre stage
Wednesday's programme places a stronger spotlight on Jammu and Kashmir's own cinematic voices.
At SKICC Screen 1, the J&K Select section includes "Tasrufdaar (Djinns Of Kashmir)," directed by Kapil Mattoo, and "Batt Koch," directed by Siddarth Koul and Ankit Wali.
The programme also features "The Unknown Filmmaker," an India-South Korea-United States production, and the international competition title "The Slow Man and His Raft (Nadharer Bhela)," directed by Pradipta Bhattacharya.
At SKICC Screen 2, films include "Tungabhadra," "Watermark (Jalamudra)," " September 21," "Shringaar," "Chyimi" and "Khaani."
INOX brings more international cinema, including Montenegro's "Obraz (The Tower of Strength)", directed by Nikola I. Vukcevic.
The venue will also host special screenings of "Shape of Momo," "Ikkis" and "Main Vaapas Aunga."
The evening international programme includes "Magellan," directed by Lav Diaz, a France-Philippines-Portugal-Spain-Taiwan production.
At WAVES Jammu, the programme moves through documentary, competition and debut-director sections, with films from Poland, the United States, Iran, France, Germany and Spain among those scheduled.
September 9 is particularly important for the local film community because of the session "Echoes of the Chinar: Empowering Next Generation of Storytellers."
Filmmaker and writer Rahhat Shah Kazmi will join the conversation on the future of Jammu and Kashmir cinema.
A separate panel, "Global Partnerships in the Valley: Co-Producing Jammu and Kashmiri Cinema for the World," will examine international co-production, financing and festival-market strategies.
The speakers include Kapil Mattoo, Munjal Shroff and Saba Bhat.
The festival also presents a special screening of "Love In Vietnam," directed by Rahhat Shah Kazmi, at SKICC Screen 2 on September 8.
Day 4: Festival finale
The final day continues the mix of local, Indian and international cinema.
SKICC Screen 1 features J&K Select films including "The Pissing Tale," "Taaleem" and "Naqsh-e-Daur (The Story of Ghulam Nabi Dhar)."
The programme also includes the documentary "The Music Shop - Symphony Of The City."
SKICC Screen 2 features "Raman Kutty is not a Coward!," "Neelam" and "Taarikh."
INOX Screen 1 presents Jordan's "Simsim," directed by Sondos Al-Smerat, while Screen 3 features the Belgian international competition entry "Têtes Brûlées," directed by Maja Ajmia Zellama, followed by "The Message," an Argentina-Spain-Uruguay production directed by Iván Fund.
Films in the programme come from countries including Lebanon, France, Tunisia, Qatar, Iran, Portugal, Indonesia, Mexico, Cuba, Belgium, Türkiye, Montenegro, Spain, Argentina, China, Poland, Germany, Italy, Morocco, Brazil, Kazakhstan, Uruguay, Uzbekistan and the United States.
Dulloo said Jammu and Kashmir wants to establish the connection "once again" and take it "from strength to strength year after year."
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