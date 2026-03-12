ETV Bharat / entertainment

Viral Kumbh Mela Girl Monalisa Marries Farman Despite Family Opposition Under Police Protection

The couple tied the knot at the Arumanoor Nainar Temple after approaching police for protection. Their marriage came after days of tension as Monalisa's family tried to take her back home against her wishes. Her relationship with Farman reportedly began through Facebook. According to Monalisa, the couple had been in a relationship for several months. However, her family strongly opposed the relationship, especially after learning that she wanted to marry him.

Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala: Monalisa Bhosle who became famous across social media during the Kumbh Mela has now made headlines again, and this time for her wedding. Widely known online as the "Kumbh Mela girl," she got married to her boyfriend Mohammed Farman in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, despite strong opposition from her family.

The situation became tense when Monalisa alleged that her father was trying to force her into another marriage. She then approached the Kerala Police at the Thampanoor Police Station in Thiruvananthapuram seeking protection. Police officials confirmed that Monalisa had clearly stated that she wanted to live with her partner and marry him. Since she is an adult, Thampanoor police station SHO Jiju Kumar P.D. told ETV Bharat that she has the legal right to decide her future.

Viral Kumbh Mela Girl Monalisa Weds Farman in Kerala With Police Support (Photo: ETV Bharat)

After discussions at the police station, the couple went ahead with their wedding plans. Several political leaders were also present at the ceremony, including M. V. Govindan, V. Sivankutty, and A. A. Rahim. The temple was chosen because it follows the teachings of Sree Narayana Guru, who believed that humanity is more important than religious differences.

Viral Kumbh Mela girl Monalisa with Farman (Photo: IANS)

Speaking to media, Farman said, "Ours is a six-month love story, but it feels like sixty years. I am also an actor." Monalisa, who is from Indore, first gained national attention during the Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj. Videos of her selling rudraksha garlands and bangles at the festival went viral online, especially because of her striking amber-coloured eyes. Soon after, she became an internet sensation and even received opportunities in films. Her debut film The Diary of Manipur, directed by Sanoj Mishra, is slated to hit theatres in April 2026.

