Watch: Vijay Deverakonda's Romantic Gesture For Rashmika Mandanna At The Girlfriend Success Party Melts Hearts Online

Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda showered love on each other in the most unexpected way at the success party of The Girlfriend.

Published : November 13, 2025 at 11:24 AM IST

Hyderabad: Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna finally gave fans the moment they had been waiting for. At the success celebration of Rashmika's latest Telugu release The Girlfriend in Hyderabad, the couple, who reportedly got engaged in October, shared their first public display of affection, leaving fans delighted.

Vijay arrived at the event to support Rashmika, who stars in the Rahul Ravindran-directed film. During the celebration, Vijay took Rashmika's hand and gently kissed it, making her blush as cameras flashed. The moment caught the attention of fans, and within minutes, videos of the gesture went viral on social media.

Rashmika, glowing with happiness, later addressed the crowd and spoke directly to Vijay during her speech. "Viju, you've been a part of this film since the beginning, and you're a part of its success. You've been a blessing," she said, adding, "I just hope everyone has a Vijay Deverakonda in their life." Her heartfelt words earned loud applause from the audience.

The couple, who first starred together in Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019), have long been linked romantically but kept their relationship private. Reports suggest they got engaged in a low-key ceremony at Vijay's Hyderabad home on October 3, with a wedding planned for early next year.

Earlier, Vijay had publicly praised The Girlfriend on social media, calling it "powerful" and "important." Rashmika responded warmly, saying she hoped he would be proud of her work.

