ETV Bharat / entertainment

Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna's Airport PDA Wins Attention After Koffee With Karan Backlash - Watch

Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna's Airport PDA Wins Attention After Koffee With Karan Backlash ( Photo: ANI )

Hyderabad: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have made another public appearance together after facing criticism over their recent episode of Koffee With Karan Season 9. The couple was spotted at the airport with Vijay’s family members as they headed out for a Diwali vacation. However, it was their latest appearance together that caught everyone's attention, with a video of the two walking hand in hand going viral on social media.

Dressed in matching black outfits and wearing masks, Vijay and Rashmika were seen walking towards the airport entrance. Vijay wrapped his arm around Rashmika as they walked together and chatted with each other. His brother, Anand Deverakonda, and other family members were also spotted with them. The family posed for the paparazzi waiting outside and waved at them.

The video has received attention online, with several people noticing the couple’s public display of affection. Their latest airport appearance comes after their conversation on Koffee With Karan became a topic of discussion on social media. What Happened On Koffee With Karan Season 9? Vijay and Rashmika recently appeared together on Karan Johar’s celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan Season 9, where they spoke about their relationship and marriage. However, some of Vijay’s comments did not go down well with viewers, leading to criticism and online trolling. During the conversation, Rashmika revealed that she was the one who proposed marriage to Vijay. However, he asked her to repeat the question 100 times before giving her an answer. According to the couple, this went on for nearly a year before Vijay finally agreed to marry her.